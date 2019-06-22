Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The jazzed-up celebrity version of Gogglebox airs from June 14th 2019 and it’s absolutely hilarious.

A huge number of famous faces have taken to their sofas to sit back, relax and commentate on some British telly.

If you never thought the day would come that Stanley Johnson and Toff from Made in Chelsea would be watching Maura from Love Island together, well now that’s a reality.

As well as famous athletes, politicians and singers, Emily and Kate appeared in episode 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity Goggleboxers Emily and Kate!

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Emily Atack?

You probably recognise Emily from her role in The Inbetweeners from 2008-2010 where she played Charlotte Hinchcliffe.

Emily also appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2010 and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

She came second in the competition after Harry Redknapp and John Barrowman came in third place.

The blonde bombshell is 29 years old and was born in Luton Bedfordshire.

She’s currently dating Rob Jowers, the pair enjoyed a romantic trip to France in June 2019.

Who is Kate Robbins from Celebrity Gogglebox?

Kate appears alongside Emily on Celebrity Gogglebox 2019.

The brunette is Emily’s mum and is also mum to Emily’s two siblings Martha and George.

Kate was married to musician Keith Atack but they divorced in 2008 after almost 20 years together.

The 60-year-old is an actress, comedian, singer and songwriter.

In her younger days, Kate was part of a band – Prima Donna – who represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980.

Her acting career took her from a role in ITV soap opera Crossroads to Holby City in 2017 and she spent many years as a voice actress. She received an Honorary Bachelor of Arts degree from Bedfordshire University in 2007 for her lifetime contribution to the Performing Arts.

Kate’s also related to Beatles star Paul McCartney, the pair are first cousins once removed!

Kate Robbins and Emily Atack on Instagram

Emily has a huge 1.4m followers on Instagram, you can follow her too – @emilyatackofficial.

Her mum also has Insta with almost 5,000 followers (@katerobbins).

Kate also has famous siblings. Her sister is also an actress – Amy Robbins – who is best known for her role as Dr Jill Weatherill in The Royal.

Kate’s brother is actor, TV presenter, radio broadcaster and host Ted Robbins.

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX FROM JUNE 14TH AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4 ON FRIDAYS.