Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Gogglebox is back in October 2019 for a one-off special for Stand Up To Cancer.

Famous faces have graced the Gogglebox sofa before, including Kelly Osbourne, Denise Van Outen, Martin Kemp and more.

And now, some of the celebs are back for more and they’re mixed in with the regular Gogglebox cast.

The Malones, Pete and Sophie, Jenny and Lee and co are all back in their favourite sofa spots for some more telly-watching.

Who are Celebrity Gogglebox’s Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith?

Celebrity Gogglebox: Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith

Steve and Reece appeared on the celebrity special of Gogglebox on October 25th 2019.

The pair are the creators and writers of comedy TV series The League of Gentlemen. They also have worked together on Psychoville and Inside No. 9.

SEE ALSO: Celebrity Gogglebox: Who are Yungblud and Jack Saunders? Meet the pair on Instagram!

Is Reece Shearsmith on Instagram?

Fifty-year-old Reece hails from Hull. The actor, writer and comedian is most famous for writing and appearing in The League of Gentlemen. He began acting over 20 years ago in 1995.

It doesn’t look as though Reece is on Instagram, however, you can follow him on Twitter @ReeceShearsmith.

The actor has a wife called Jane and the pair have two children together. His daughter, Holly, appears in the first episode of Psychoville.

Steve Pemberton on Twitter

Although it doesn’t look like Steve or Reece are on Instagram, Steve is on Twitter.

The comedian has over 51,000 followers on Twitter – @SP1nightonly – but it doesn’t look like he’s Tweeted since October 2018. Actor, Steve also has a fair deal of fan accounts on Instagram!

The 52-year-old hails from Blackburn, Lancashire and now lives in North London with his wife and three children.

As well as The League of Gentlemen, Psychoville and Inside No. 9, Steve has appeared in a number of other various TV series including Benidorm, Shameless, Doctor Who and Whitechapel.

READ MORE: Who are Denise and Eddie from Celebrity Gogglebox? How long have they been together?

Bernie Clifton inside our dressing room. Legend and a lovely man. pic.twitter.com/jJaY0fwZxN — Steve Pemberton (@SP1nightonly) August 20, 2018

CATCH UP WITH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4’S ON-DEMAND SERVICE ALL4.