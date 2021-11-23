Who are Chigs from Bake Off's family as he stars in the final?











Chigs has baked his way to the 2021 final of Channel 4’s ultimate flour-filled competition. Let’s find out who has supported him back home.

It’s been weeks since Chigs Parmar first made his way into the Bake Off tent as the “late bloomer” who had only started baking in the lockdown.

His lesser experience does not mean he wasn’t determined to keep impressing Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, though. And he did just that.

Hoping to win the crown, he goes against Crystelle Pereira and Guiseppe Dell’Anno, who will all be surrounded by loved ones. We met Chigs’ family.

HOW TO BUY: Noel Fielding’s iconic heart hands shirt on Bake Off

This time tomorrow, the #GBBOFinal will be underway. Gulp! pic.twitter.com/oSnxBu4XaI — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 22, 2021

Who are Chigs Parmar’s family?

Chigs has not shared much of his personal life online, but he did recently welcome a new member to his Leicester home: his new puppy Pablo.

Inspired by friends and family, Chigs taught himself how to bake during the lockdown by watching online videos and tutorials.

Mo Amer: Mohammed In Texas | Official Trailer | Netflix

His grandfather in particular has been the 2021 baker’s “inspiration from a very young age”, suggesting he often makes cakes.

He is also an uncle to nephew Emile, who is often spotted on his Instagram, while Chigs’ family member Bindu Parmar said they are “so proud” of him.

Does Chigs have a partner?

No, as far as we are aware, Chigs has not revealed whether he is married or in a relationship. He has kept his personal life away from the limelight.

Some viewers think he could have a romance with fellow finalist Crystelle.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “If the season finale of GBBS isn’t Chigs and Crystelle getting married I will riot.”

Another said: “I so wish you’d torn up the rules on this occasion and taken all four to the final. (Which should end with Crystelle and Chigs falling in love and getting married, please!)”.

Social media is nothing short of people declaring their love for Chigs, who has been a hugely popular contestant this season!

#Chigs #BakeOff #GreatBritishBakingShow

Literally will never be happy again knowing that Chigs is out there living his life not married to me. pic.twitter.com/5Mitsjvc3g — The Plant Snob (@entireleaves) November 20, 2021

BAKE OFF: Who is Guiseppe’s family, from his wife to three sons?

Chigs’ Bake Off supporters at home

Chigs has plenty of fans at home, including lots of friends who recently came over to his with #TEAMCHIGS t-shirts on.

When asked what his mum cooked, the baker replied:

Well it was an Indian feast, chicken curry and rice, samosas and flat breads and then I topped it all of with an apple crumble and and strawberry as chocolate crumble.

This suggests that he may live at home with his mum, but this is unconfirmed. Chigs also made the dessert on the special night!

He also refers to his co-stars as his ‘baking family’, who he often meets up with for get-togethers. Of course, they’ll be cheering for him.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF ON ALL 4 NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK