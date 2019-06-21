Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

On a Friday night you can’t want for much more than a good dose of Gogglebox to sit down to.

And now, as of June 14th Celebrity Gogglebox is airing.

The celebrities get comfortable on the sofa with their loved ones in aid of Stand Up For Cancer.

The 2019 show sees various celebrities from Kelly Osbourne to Chris Eubank to Jessie J watching telly.

A soothing voice that we all recognise is Denise Van Outen’s as she narrates reality show TOWIE.

However, Denise’s other half is less than well-known, here’s everything you need to know about Denise and Eddie from Celebrity Gogglebox!

Denise and Eddie Celebrity Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox episode 1 saw Denise Van Outen and her partner Ted (Eddie) Boxshall get comfy on the sofa together.

Essex girl Denise is of course very well known for her long West End and TV career.

She met her other half, Eddie, in 2014 and the pair moved in together in 2019 according to The Sun.

Eddie has two children of his own – 24-year-old Jordan and 20-year-old Leah – and the pair both parent Denise’s daughter from a previous marriage, Betsy.

Betsy was born in 2010 and her father is Any Dream Will Do winner Lee Mead.

Denise was a judge on the stage show competition where the next Joseph was to be found for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Denise and Lee were married for four years.

Who is Denise Van Outen’s partner Eddie?

Denise’s fiance, Eddie, has had a very different career to hers.

He was a city broker selling stocks and shares of oil but was dismissed by his employer SCB & Associates in October 2018 for “gross misconduct and material dishonesty” according to a report from The Sun.

The 45-year-old was accused of sending hundreds of customers’ personal details out from his personal email address, however, he denies this was the case.

Eddie was said to be earning over £100,000 a year before he lost his job.

Denise and Eddie on Instagram

Both Denise and her fiance are on Instagram.

You can join Denise’s band of almost 340k followers – @vanouten_denise.

And if you fancy following Eddie, who has around 5,400 followers, it’s @eddieboxshall.

