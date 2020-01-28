University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Come Dine With Me is back!

This January, the hit cooking competition returns to our screens, however this time around, it’s with celebrities!

The celebrity special is nothing new, as over the years Channel 4 have roped in multiple big names to put their cooking skills to the test for all to see. They have even done special episodes with casts from other Channel 4 shows, such as Made in Chelsea.

So, who are Donna and Verona, the comedy stars taking on Come Dine With Me this January?

Meet Donna Preston

Donna hails from Yorkshire, but trained as an actress at Rose Bruford college in London where she now lives and works.

She has performed in a variety of stage, TV and film productions since graduating, with a strong background in comedy.

Donna first rose to prominence starring in the short form series she created with Verona Rose called Fully Blown. It features their original characters Starz and Gap C. These characters went viral after appearing in a Ladbible video, which had over 3 million hits in just 24 hours! You can watch the video here.

Besides her work with Verona, Donna has also embarked on solo endeavours, such as playing Tracey in ITV2’s game show, Hey Tracey!

Verona Rose

Verona Rose is an actor, writer and stand-up character comedian who makes up the other half of comedy duo, Donna and Verona.

After completing her Theatre Studies at The Brit Performing Arts School, Verona went on to study at Brunel University. She later taught Drama in her old secondary school in Southampton before returning to a career on stage.

She dreams of becoming “the UK’s Tiffany Haddish equivalent.”

And an appearance on Come Dine With Me is definitely the place to show off her comedic flare!

Donna and Verona take on Come Dine With Me

There are four groups of celebrities taking on Come Dine With Me for this special celebrity edition.

Donna and Verona are in the second group, the first meal of which was shown on Monday, January 27th.

An episode will be aired every night as the celebrities work through their group.

Besides Donna and Verona, group 2 stars Jack Fincham (who cooked first), Mark-Francis Vandelli, Abz Love and Tracy Beaker herself, Dani Harmer!

