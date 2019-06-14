Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Bake Off: The Professionals is heading towards its grand finale as 12 finalists have been whittled down to just three.

Erica and Thibault will go head-to-head with Sarah and Leyre and Nelson and Evaldas for the 2019 Bake Off: The Professionals crown on Channel 4.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final and loveable duo E & T!

When is the Bake Off final?

Tonight (Friday, June 14th)

The final will air on Channel 4 at 8 pm, lasting 60 minutes in total.

As we’ve seen all series, judges Liam Charles, Benoit Blin, Cherish Finden and Tom Allen will host the competition.

Who is the favourite to win?

According to The Sun, Sarah and Leyre have the best odds of winning, although they’re closing followed by Eric and Thibault.

And what do they actually win?

Erm, not much.

The prize for victory in this year’s competition is pride and honour -as it is every season!

There is no prize money and the competitors simply revert back to their day jobs oozing with confidence and comfort in the knowledge that they are the nation’s best pastry chefs.

Who are Erica and Thibault?

Dynamic duo E and T work at Kimpton Fitzroy, a swanky hotel and restaurant in Bloomsbury, London.

Thibault runs the tea-time showpiece at the hotel, which includes a French choux cleverly crafted into the shape of a flower and a bright red rose gateau paired with a glass of Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé.

If you fancy an afternoon of luxury, head over the Kimpton and see our man T!

Erica works besides Thibault nailing all of the extra detail, while she also works as a freelance pastry chef at some of London’s most exclusive venues, such as Harrods.

Thibault is on Instagram under @marchandthibaultoff while Erica can be found at @ericasangiorgibakes.

WATCH BAKE OFF: THE PROFESSIONALS FINAL ON FRIDAY, JUNE 14TH