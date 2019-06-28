Celebrity Gogglebox is a show like no other due to the fact that we basically get to watch famous people in their natural habitat doing very normal things like watching TV and eating biscuits.
The Channel 4 show, which airs in aid of Stand Up to Cancer kicked off from June 14th 2019.
Episode 3 saw a load of familiar faces plonk themselves on the sofa including Westlife, Kelly Osbourne, Oti Mabuse and Rachel Riley.
A dynamic duo we hadn’t met before who also took a pew and watched telly for an hour was Example and Chris.
So who are Example and Chris from Celebrity Gogglebox? Here’s everything you need to know…
Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Example?
Example is an English musician. His real name is Elliot Gleave and the stage name ‘Example’ came about as his initials spell E.G.
He was born in Hammersmith, London in 1982 and is now married with two children, Evander and Ennio.
His wife, Erin, is an Australian actress, model and presenter.
Example and Erin married in 2013 and look to be happily married to this day.
The pair often feature in one another’s Instagram posts with Erin captioning that they’re “soulmates”.
Erin has a following of 178,000 on Insta while her husband has 502,000.
Example’s music in 2019
While Example kicked off his career with huge hits such as ‘Won’t Go Quietly’ and ‘Changed the Way You Kiss Me’, his newest releases are less rap and more dance.
The musician self-released a mixtape ‘Bangers & Ballads’ in 2018.
In January 2019 he released dance track ‘All Night’, he and his wife both feature in the music video.
As well as being a high-flyer in the music industry, Example has also ventured into filmmaking and acting.
Chris Ramsey on Celebrity Gogglebox
Comedian Chris Ramsey sits beside Example on the Gogglebox sofa.
The pair got comfortable for an hour of telly watching in front of the nation during episode 3.
Chris began his comedy career in 2007 and over the last 12 years has managed to land himself firmly on the comedy scene.
He’s a regular face on Celebrity Juice, had his own shows on Comedy Central and E4 and played the lead role in Hebburn.
Chris, 32, comes from South Shields, Tyne and Wear and is married to Rosie Winter.
Rosie and Chris have a son together named Robin and the pair also have their own podcast – ‘Shagged. Married. Annoyed‘.
View this post on Instagram
Good Luck for tonight @iamchrisramsey !! You’ll smash it 💪🏼 . . I had the pleasure of watching Chris’ new stand up special on Monday night and it was brilliant! I mean it’s all completely untrue OBVIOUSLY!!… 😳🤦🏼♀️😰 . . I know we give each other a lot of stick on the podcast but I’m forever in awe of his talent to write a full show in a matter of months then perform it so effortlessly! Obviously there’s a hell of lot of work that goes on behind the scenes and it’s extremely stressful at times but it’s worth it. Each show is better than the last! . . You’re very good Chris. Well done. 😜😘 . . So much for a relaxed year eh?!? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣