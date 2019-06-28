Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Gogglebox is a show like no other due to the fact that we basically get to watch famous people in their natural habitat doing very normal things like watching TV and eating biscuits.

The Channel 4 show, which airs in aid of Stand Up to Cancer kicked off from June 14th 2019.

Episode 3 saw a load of familiar faces plonk themselves on the sofa including Westlife, Kelly Osbourne, Oti Mabuse and Rachel Riley.

A dynamic duo we hadn’t met before who also took a pew and watched telly for an hour was Example and Chris.

So who are Example and Chris from Celebrity Gogglebox? Here’s everything you need to know…

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Example?

Example is an English musician. His real name is Elliot Gleave and the stage name ‘Example’ came about as his initials spell E.G.

He was born in Hammersmith, London in 1982 and is now married with two children, Evander and Ennio.

His wife, Erin, is an Australian actress, model and presenter.

Example and Erin married in 2013 and look to be happily married to this day.

The pair often feature in one another’s Instagram posts with Erin captioning that they’re “soulmates”.

Erin has a following of 178,000 on Insta while her husband has 502,000.

Example’s music in 2019

While Example kicked off his career with huge hits such as ‘Won’t Go Quietly’ and ‘Changed the Way You Kiss Me’, his newest releases are less rap and more dance.

The musician self-released a mixtape ‘Bangers & Ballads’ in 2018.

In January 2019 he released dance track ‘All Night’, he and his wife both feature in the music video.

As well as being a high-flyer in the music industry, Example has also ventured into filmmaking and acting.

Chris Ramsey on Celebrity Gogglebox

Comedian Chris Ramsey sits beside Example on the Gogglebox sofa.

The pair got comfortable for an hour of telly watching in front of the nation during episode 3.

Chris began his comedy career in 2007 and over the last 12 years has managed to land himself firmly on the comedy scene.

He’s a regular face on Celebrity Juice, had his own shows on Comedy Central and E4 and played the lead role in Hebburn.

Chris, 32, comes from South Shields, Tyne and Wear and is married to Rosie Winter.

Rosie and Chris have a son together named Robin and the pair also have their own podcast – ‘Shagged. Married. Annoyed‘.

