Who are John and Beryl from Gogglebox? Do they have jobs and where do they live?

Gogglebox is still going fourteen series on meaning that the inventive Channel 4 show has been a hit since it first started in 2013.

Six years on and the cast has seen a few changes here and there with some of our favourite families departing and hilarious new duos joining the show. Episode 1 of series 14 kicked off from September 13th 2019 and the armchair critics are back at it.

The 2019 show sees the Malones, Siddiqui, Michael family and more take a look at the week’s shows including The X Factor: Celebrity, Celebrity Hunted and the news.

So, let’s meet John and Beryl from Gogglebox, jobs to where they live.

Who are John and Beryl from Gogglebox?

Joining Channel 4’s Gogglebox in 2018 for season 12 is John and Beryl.

In series 14 the couple are still part of the cast as well as Abbie and Georgia who joined at the same time.

Beryl mentions on the show how John retired around 10 years ago meaning that it would’ve been around 2008 when he stopped working.

The pair don’t tend to reveal a lot of details about their lives on Gogglebox but episode 6 saw John share a poem about chesnuts with his wife, and the whole nation.

Where are they from?

Gogglebox simply states that John and Beryl live in London on the show. However, it’s not specified where abouts the pair lives.

We’d assume that John and Beryl live somewhere pretty upmarket in the capital city.

They’ve been described by Twitter users as the “posh couple” on Gogglebox and another wrote “Blimey! John and Beryl have got a gaff and a half…. ” in 2018.

Are John and Beryl on Instagram?

It doesn’t look like Goggleboxers John and Beryl are on social media.

The more senior couple don’t exactly come off as the kind of people who’d be hashtagging or posting selfies.

However, the couple are often mentioned on Twitter and not always for the right reasons. It seems that John and Beryl have Gogglebox viewers divided with some wanting them off the show and others loving the pair.

