Who are Lisa and Nicola from Celebrity Gogglebox? Meet the TV duo!

As if the regular episodes of Gogglebox weren’t enough, now Channel 4 has brought out another series of Celebrity Gogglebox!

Now, viewers can feast their eyes upon a load of famous faces doing what everyone loves to do – watching telly. The celebrity edition of the hilarious commentary-style show is airing in aid of charity Stand Up To Cancer in 2019.

Each week there are new celebrities added to the show. Episode 4 of Channel 4’s telly-watching TV show saw Lisa and Nicola set themselves down on the sofa.

So, who are Lisa and Nicola from Celebrity Gogglebox? Here’s everything you need to know!

Who is Lisa from Celebrity Gogglebox?

A TV presenter, actress and a celebrity chef, Lisa Faulkner is probably most recognised for playing Fi Browning in British soap Eastenders.

She’s had the role since 2017 and has had other various acting roles in her career. As a teenager, she was scouted and landed her first acting job in 1992 in ‘The Lover’.

Lisa, 47, is the wife of internationally known celebrity chef John Torode. She revealed on the Channel 4 show that the pair got engaged in India.

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Nicola Stephenson?

Actress Nicola Stephenson was also on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa during episode 4 of the show.

Nicola is probably best known for appearing in 1990’s soap Brookside as Margaret Clemence.

She’s also had many other roles including in Emmerdale, Waterloo Road, Law & Order: UK and more.

The artist Paul Stephenson is Nicola’s husband and she has two daughters from a previous marriage with actor Kieran O’Brien.

Lisa Faulkner and Nicola Stephenson on Instagram

Both Lisa and Nicola are on Instagram. You can follow Lisa here for everything cooking, acting and mum-related. She has around 150,000 followers.

The Goggleboxer released a book on motherhood, ‘Meant to Be‘ in 2019.

Nicola is also on social media. Join the rest of her 12,000 plus followers here.

You can listen to Nicola’s podcast Box Set Go! here.

