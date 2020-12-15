









Made in Chelsea’s James Taylor has quickly become known as a man with money, impressing the girls of SW3 with mentions of his own private plane and a spa inside his house.

His comments about his luxurious lifestyle have caused lots of fans to wonder about the reality star’s upbringing and the Taylor family as a whole.

So, want to find out more about the Made in Chelsea star’s nearest and dearest? Read everything we know about James Taylor’s family below…

James Taylor parents

So far little seems to be known about James Taylor‘s parents, or how they might have become so rich.

However, they do have their own family business which is linked to sales engineering – James is set to take over the company soon.

From the looks of social media, it appears that James grew up with his Mum, Dad and three siblings in Saffron Walden in the South of England.

It also appears that flying might be a family affair, with a few pics suggesting that James’ Dad is one who taught him how to pilot a plane.

Emma Taylor

Much like her brother, Kate’s life looks seriously enviable, spending most of her time abroad in exotic locations.

It appears that she graduated from Leeds Beckett University in 2015 and since then has been globetrotting, including living in Australia for a while, where she spent Christmas on the beach with James and the family.

You can follow her on Instagram at @emma_katetaylor.

Jack Taylor

From the looks of things, Jack is the littlest of the Taylor family at 17 years old.

James clearly loves his little bro uploading pics of the pair looking suited and booted at a swanky event.

You can follow him on Instagram at @jack_taylorr.

Libby Taylor

Libby Taylor appears to be the second youngest sibling in the Taylor family.

From the little out there about her, it looks like she’s super into horses and is somewhat of an equestrian.

You can follow her on Instagram at @libby_taylor1 however her account is private.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA SEASON 17 EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM ON E4.

https://www.realitytitbit.com/channel-4/sas-who-dares-wins/the-heartbreaking-story-of-how-jeff-brazier-became-a-widower-at-29-with-two-kids-celebrity-sas