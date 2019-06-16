Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Each year in aid of Stand Up to Cancer we get an hour-long instalment of Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4.

In 2019 the show featured the likes of Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall, Georgia Toffolo and Stanley Johnson, Little Mix, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv and more.

The telly-watching show featured celebrities young and old.

So, who are Nicole and Mel from Celebrity Gogglebox? And how old are they?

Nicole and Mel on Celebrity Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox aired on Channel 4 on Friday, June 14th.

The TV show aired from 9-10 pm but if you missed the show you can catch up on the ALL4 Player.

Sitting on the Gogglebox sofa was blonde-haired duo, Nicole and Mel.

The chilled-out pair tucked into a pizza and M&S Percy Pigs while catching up on the week’s TV.

Who are Nicole and Mel from Celebrity Gogglebox?

Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt rose to fame as part of 1990’s girl band – All Saints.

The group was made up of Melanie, Nicole, her sister, Natalie Appleton and Shaznay Lewis. Simone Rainford was also part of the girl band but left the group.

All Saints had some huge UK hits including songs “Never Ever” and “Pure Shores”.

Celebrity Gogglebox: How old are Nicole and Mel?

Nicole was born in 1974 making her 45 years old in 2019 and Melanie was born a year later in 1975 making her 44 years old.

Born in Canada but now living in London, Nicole was married to Liam Gallagher for six years and the couple have a child together.

And Melanie was born in London and has a daughter with Jamiroquai’s former bass guitar player Stuart Zender!

