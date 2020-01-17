Olivia is a fan of all things writing and reality TV with 90 Day Fiance and RuPaul's Drag Race her firm favourites. She’s the proud owner of three pet bunnies and lifestyle blog Dungarees & Donuts and can be found getting tattooed, eating pizza or fangirling over Louis Theroux in her spare time.

Celebrity Coach Trip sees international tour guide Brendan Sheerin take some famous faces around Europe.

Each week a couple gets voted off and a new one joins and in the latest episode, we saw Blue boyband members Simon Webb and Anthony Costa get the boot.

Athletes Perri Shakes-Drayton and Kadeena Cox will be joining the show so here is everything you need to know about them.

AW: Meet Adele Roberts adorable girlfriend!

Kadeena Cox

Paralympian gold medalist Kadeena has a serious story to tell…

After starting out her career as an able-bodied athlete, she broke many records which were helping her towards the goal of becoming part of the Britsh Skeleton team.

Sadly, in March 2014, the athlete suffered a stroke. But that didn’t stop Kadeena who went right back to training after just two months.

Eventually, she ended up back in the hospital and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis before once again battling back to become part of the British Paralympics team.

Recently, Kedeena featured on Eating With My Ex, where she found out her ex had cheated on her (a lot more times than she realised!)

NEWBIES: Meet Alex and Brianne from Celebrity Coach Trip

Perri Shakes-Drayton

Thirty-year-old Olympian Perri lives a life of excitement. She an athlete sponsored by Nike and achieved silver medals at the Olympics while travelling the world with new husband Mike, who she married in June 2019.

In 2018, Perri took part in Dancing On Ice where she was eliminated in the fourth week. Perri Shakes-Drayton can be found taking gorgeous pictures for Instagram or on Depop selling some pricey pieces.

Are they on social media?

Both of the athletes are on social media and share their journeys as athletes.

Perri has a total following of 400,000 followers across her Twitter and Instagram.

You can also find Kadeena on Twitter and Instagram

CELEBRITY COACH TRIP IS ON WEEKDAYS AT 7:30 PM ON E4.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK