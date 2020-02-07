University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Big Narstie Show is back for its third instalment this February!

Kicking off on Friday, February 7th, the show is going to sort the start to your weekend from here on out: Love Island at 9 pm, settle in with some drinks, food and snacks between the break, then kick back with some raucous fun when The Big Narstie Show starts at 11 pm.

Now that’s a dream lineup.

So, who are the guests on tonight’s episode of The Big Narstie Show? Find out about the celebrity guests here!

Who are Big Narstie’s guests tonight?

Kicking off the third season with a bang is a hilarious duo – and no, we’re not talking about Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan – as Gemma Collins and Vinnie Jones are on the show!

Also joining the couch is a lesser known comedian called Guz Khan.

Let’s get to know the guests a bit better…

Vinnie Jones

Former footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones has made a glorious return to the small screen, kicking off with his appearance on Celebrity X Factor toward the end of last year.

The fifty-five year old played from the years 1984 to 1999.

With Vinnie’s career change, he has now starred in mega movies. Some of the more memorable roles include ones in Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and She’s the Man.

Gemma Collins

For those who may have been living under a rock for the past decade, Gemma Collins is one of the main reality stars from the unavoidable TOWIE.

The 39 year old has gone on to star in a variety of panel shows, solo reality series and other TV ventures such as Dancing On Ice and Big Brother.

She’s renowned for her hilarious one-liners and soundbite-worthy comments, so we’re sure the GC will be a welcome addition to The Big Narstie Show.

Guz Khan

Guz is a 34-year-old stand-up comedian and actor from Coventry.

If you’ve seen Man Like Mobeen, you’ll surely recognise Guz, as he starred and created the hilarious BBC Three show.

