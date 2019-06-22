Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Gogglebox is back every Friday night bringing a load of famous faces to the sofa for some serious telly-watching.

The celebrity cast is made up of a Radio DJ, boxing legends, a very famous girl band, politicians and more.

Episode 1 of Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off from Friday, June 14th.

However, a less familiar duo joined the Goggleboxers for episode 2.

So, who are Vicki and Olly from Celebrity Gogglebox?

Celebrity Gogglebox episode 2: Who are Vicki and Olly?

Olly Alexander is the lead singer of synth-pop band Years and Years.

He was born on July 15th 1990 making him 29 years old in 2019.

Olly was born in Harrogate, North Yorkshire but moved to London when he was 17 years old.

Alongside the famous musician on the Gogglebox sofa is his mum, Vicki.

His dad doesn’t seem to be in the picture as Olly opened up in an interview with Pop Justice saying that his parents split up when he was 13.

Who else makes up Years and Years?

As well as Olly, the other band members of Years and Years are Australian Mikey Goldsworthy and Turkish musician Emre Turkmen.

The trio is signed to Polydor records and got together in 2010.

As well as taking on lead vocals Olly plays the keyboard, Mikey is on bass guitar and Emre is the group’s synthesizer player.

Years and Years are probably most famous for their hits ‘Desire’, ‘King’, ‘Sanctify’ and ‘If You’re Over Me’.

They’ve released two studio albums – Communion and Palo Santo – and became a global success with their song ‘King’ from their first album in 2015.

Olly Alexander on Instagram

You may also recognise Olly as he had a stint on teen drama Skins in 2013 as Jakob.

Olly has also appeared in a variety of movies from 2008-2015 including children’s TV drama Summerhill and an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations.

He has around 550k followers on Instagram including TOWIE’s Chloe Meadows and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness.

You can follow Years and Years’ Olly on Insta – @ollyyears.

Mikey Goldsworthy is also on Instagram as @mikeyyears and you can follow Emre Turkmen here.

