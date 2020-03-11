University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Five Guys a Week is Channel 4’s latest dating show, which is a combination of some of their best reality TV shows to date. It takes elements of Come Dine with Me, Four in a Bed, and First Dates to combine into one bizarre dating series.

The first episode kicked off on Tuesday, March 10th seeing 34 year old Amy Butterworth select Christian Sanderson out of all of the men. Every episode will introduce a new woman as the ‘picker’ and five new guys to date.

As is the way with these dating series, there is always a hilarious narrator to keep the show running. It’s made superstars out of Iain Stirling on Love Island and Andrew Maxwell on Ex on the Beach.

So, who is the voice over of Five Guys a Week?

Who is the Five Guys a Week voice over?

The voice over is provided by 61-year-old actress Frances Barber. Frances is originally from Wolverhampton and was born on May 13th, 1958.

Frances began her acting career studying drama at the University College of North Wales. While she was there, Frances dated her peer, director Danny Boyle! The Oscar-winning director is behind mega-famous movies such as Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, 28 Days Later and 127 Hours.

Frances got her start acting on stage. Over the years she has acted in plays all across the country and been nominated for Olivier Awards for her work in Camille and Uncle Vanya. But her work is not just limited to stage.

What else has Frances starred in?

Frances has an expansive career on screen as well as stage.

Some of her notable film credits include roles in Prick Up Your Ears (1987), We Think the World of You (1988), Dead Fish (2005) and Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017).

Frances has also acted on the small screen in shows such as Doctor Who and Silk.

