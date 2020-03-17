Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The celebrity version of Bake Off kicked off from Tuesday, March 10th with a new line-up of celebs cooking in the tent.

Called The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, the Channel 4 series has paired up with Stand Up to Cancer to bring more awareness to cancer research.

However, the cooking competition in the Bake Off tent hasn’t started quite well for one celeb as he cut his finger and dropped on the floor!

So, who fainted in this year’s series? Let’s find out!

Who fainted on Celebrity Bake Off 2020?

YouTuber Joe Sugg fainted on the Channel 4 series after slicing his finger in the Bake Off tent.

In the trailer for the 2020 series, Joe reveals that he’s chopped his finger as an on-site paramedic arrives to help him out.

But in the next scene, Joe has already dropped on the tent floor while the paramedic stands next to him in case the former Strictly Come Dancing star needs any further assistance.

You can see Joe’s scene in the trailer for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C below.

Fans say they will skip Joe’s part

Guess some viewers watching at home will be skipping this particular part with Joe.

To be fair, we don’t blame them.

seeing people faint genuinely makes me feel ill and like imma faint which is one of my biggest fearss so might have to skip joes bake off rehersal and stay off the timeline 😭😭 — mill (@lubasuggwell) March 10, 2020

