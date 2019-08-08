Who is Alex Sibley from C4's Jade documentary? Wife, career and more

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4 is well-known for bringing some great TV shows to our screens including Celebs Go Dating and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

But as well as the lighthearted stuff, the TV channel can also bring a serious documentary to the forefront when it wants to, and as of August 7th 2019, Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, aired.

The three-part series takes a look at the life of reality TV star Jade Goody. From her rise to fame on Big Brother in 2002 to her tragic death in 2009.

Davina McCall, Jade Goody’s mum, her friends and Big Brother co-stars all featured in the documentary including Jade’s Big Brother housemate, Alex Sibley.

So where is Alex now? We take a look at his career and more…

Does Alex Sibley have a wife?

Yes. Alex has a wife and four children, however, it looks as though he likes to keep himself and his family away from the limelight nowadays.

Born in Hornchurch, Essex on March 21st, 1979. Forty-year-old Alex has a YouTube channel where he has featured videos of his family from 2019.

Alex Sibley after Big Brother series 3

Alex came third on Big Brother in 2002. Following that, he went on to appear on a few more TV shows and went into modelling.

He appeared on Blind Date and Shooting Stars. More recently he was on Big Brother’s Little Brother, Ultimate Big Brother and Reality Bites.

Alex appeared on Channel 4’s Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain and spoke of his experience in the Big Brother house with her.

Is Alex Sibley on social media?

Although Alex doesn’t look to be on Instagram, he is on Twitter as @zlistsiBBley.

Alex has around 3,500 followers and writes in his Twitter bio: “It was in 2002 which is why I only have 3485 followers. I’m 93.7% less per hour to book now. Grab a bargain while I’m still warm”.

The reality TV star Tweets very often, usually on the subject of politics and is followed by Rylan Clark-Neal, Matt Lucas and more.

