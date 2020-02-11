Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity Come Dine With Me is already back on our screens this month, and each week we are delighted to a new cast of celebrities.

Every celebrity has the task to cook a dinner for their fellow guests, with only one of them being crowned the perfect dinner host.

One of the contestants is Amelia Dimoldenberg who rose to fame thanks to social media and her YouTube channel.

So who is Amelia and what does she do? Let’s get to know her career, Instagram, and more.

Who is Amelia Dimoldenberg?

Amelia is a 26-year-old YouTuber from London.

She studied Foundation Diploma in Art and Design at Central Saint Martins in London and graduated in BA Fashion Communication: Fashion.

Before starting her own show, Amelia has written a comedic column for a magazine called The Cut.

Amelia has her own dating show!

Amelia is the founder of dating show called Chicken Shop Date. Her show combines eating friend chicken over hilarious flirting with her guests.

She has interviewed a number of Grime stars and rappers from Big Narstie to JME and Dave.

Most recently, she was on a date with Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya over a chicken meal. You can watch the awkwardly-delicious interview on Amelia’s YouTube channel.

Amelia Dimoldenberg on Instagram

Unsurprisingly, Amelia has a strong social media presence on Instagram just like every other YouTuber.

You can find her under the handle of @ameliadimz. She currently has 178k followers and 1,268 posts in total.

On her profile, she describes herself as “CEO of @chickenshopdate and very serious journalist”.

Amelia and her royal wedding invite

In 2018, Amelia landed another equally-hilarious comedy show called Meet the Markles.

The Channel 4 show followed Amelia travelling to the US to get to know Meghan Markle’s family and secure an invitation to her and Prince Harry’s wedding.

She didn’t manage to get herself an invite, but the show definitely had some funny moments.

