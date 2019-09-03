Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Made in Chelsea series 18 kick-started on Monday, September 2nd, with Amelia Mist returning to our screens by the side of fellow SW3 newbies Verity Bowditch and Rosi Mai Waldon.

The likes of Maeva D’Ascanio and Freddie Browne established their names during series 17 by throwing themselves headfirst into the drama and now it looks like Amelia may the next cast member to make some waves.

She’s kind of awkward and bizarre on camera in comparison to the others but that’s one of the reasons we absolutely love Amelia Mist!

HAIR-RAISING: Five times we never knew Olivia Bentley was wearing a wig!

Actually loving the new girl Amelia in #MadeInChelsea she seems the most relatable and love how she always looks so awkward #MIC — Zoe Dickinson 🌻 (@zoedickinson) March 26, 2019

Her first introduction on Made in Chelsea

Amelia started to pop up on MIC in 2018’s season 16, although never for more than a sporadic flash.

We loved her brief appearance in episode 7, where Mark Francis subtly ripped into her – as he does!

Maeva d’Ascanio said hello to Mark, proclaiming that her name and accent was French. And up popped Amelia, interjecting with “and I’m just English”.

Where is Amelia from?

We’re not sure how this one’s going to go down with the MIC OG’s but it turns out that Amelia isn’t actually from Chelsea.

The new blonde bombshell comes from Dorset but looks to be a regular on the London scene.

From the looks of Amelia’s Instagram, she spends a lot of time chilling in Chelsea, whether she’s lunching at Bluebird or turning up at Mahiki.

Is she single?

Yes! Amelia has dubbed herself as the ‘Bridget Jones of Chelsea’, so Amelia may have a troublesome love life. She briefly dated fellow newcomer Hugo Leefe before things turned sour. MIC series 18 should see Amelia explore her love life options as she takes Freddie Browne on some speed dates.

How old is she?

Amelia is 21 years old.

She celebrates her birthday on December 22nd, making her a Capricorn.

Like most 21-year-olds, Amelia looks like she spends a fair amount of time getting dressed up and hitting the best of London’s nightlife.

Amelia on Instagram

The bubbly blonde has over 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Amelia often takes to Twitter to retweet posts about global warming and other ethical issues.

From the looks of Amelia’s Insta, she’s more of a trainers gal than opting for a dress and heels, which could be refreshing for the current Made in Chelsea cast.

Let’s just see if Mark Francis has got anything to say about that…

She’s not just a pretty face

Amelia is currently a student at Richmond, The American International University in London.

She started a course in August 2017 and also lists that she works as a Recruitment Manager at KAIROS based in Bournemouth.

On Amelia’s LinkedIn profile she states that she is an “experienced Recruitment Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the venture capital and private equity industry.”

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA SEASON 18 EVER MONDAY NIGHT ON E4