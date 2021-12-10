Who is Anne-Marie Imafidon on Countdown, replacing Rachel Riley?











Anne-Marie Imafidon is a mathematician set to take on the reins of Rachel Reynolds on Countdown. While she leaves on a maternity basis, we got to know the lady replacing her role.

There’s not many math whizzes out there as well-known as Rachel, but now that she’s getting ready to have her baby, someone’s got to fill the gap she leaves behind.

That person is Anne-Marie Imafidon, who has some big boots to fill. We got to know all about her background, family and how she became a mathematician in the first place…

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Anne-Marie Imafidon?

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE is a mathematician and entrepreneur.

She has an extensive CV behind her, and was voted the ‘Most Influential Woman in UK IT 2020’!

As the CEO and Head Stemette of non-profit organisation Stemettes, she focuses on providing free events and programmes focusing on science, maths, engineering and technology.

The new Countdown star is also a keynote speaker and podcast owner of Women Tech Charge.

Now 31 years old, she and her three younger siblings, Christina and twins Peter and Paula, are child prodigies, and are known to have broken age records in education!

Celebrating Anne-Marie Imafidon who as an 11- year old girl child, passed two A Levels in Mathematics and Computer Science in the UK. At 19 she became the youngest ever graduate with a Masters' degree. She's the founder and CEO of Stemettes. And she's a maths genius. pic.twitter.com/cCKni7dC5r — ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ™☤ (@OvieAli) May 4, 2020

Why is Anne replacing Rachel Riley?

Anne will be replacing Rachel while she goes on maternity leave.

From Monday December 13th, Anne will be the lady putting together the consonants, vowels and numbers on the board, just like Rachel Riley is usually seen doing on Countdown.

Rachel has just welcomed her second baby into the world, and is having time off over December.

She is set to return in the new year, when she claims she will have a stylist to help her get ready for the show.

Anne’s family and maths career

Anne has made history as the youngest ever graduate with a Masters degree, at the age of 19.

Also, when she was just 11, she had passed two A Levels in Mathematics and Computer Science in the UK.

She’s actually part of the UK’s smartest family, the Imafidons. The Nigerian family-of-seven living in England include her parents Chris Imafidon and mother is Ann Imafidon.

Aged 13, in 2003, she received a British scholarship to study mathematics at Johns Hopkins University.

Then when she was 15, in 2005, she was offered a degree programme by the University of Oxford. Oh, and she speaks six languages! Is there anything this lady cannot do?!

