Who is Cillian Hilliard on Made in Chelsea and what’s his Instagram?











Cillian Hilliard rolled up to a dinner date with Paris and Robbie on Made in Chelsea, leaving fans scrambling to find out more of his background. When he mentioned having a tech job in equity, viewers were impressed.

He is one of the newbies starring on the E4 reality series, alongside returning star Sam Prince, who has been dating Inga. Cillian is Paris’ new beau, who gifted her a silver necklace on the recent episode.

It comes after Paris ditched Angus for messaging and flirting with both her and Inga at the same time.

We got to know more about Cillian, from his tech career to his IG page!

Who is Cillian Hilliard?

Irish lad Cillian Hilliard works in technology investment, specifically in growth equity.

He is the newest cast member on Made in Chelsea, starring as the guy Paris is currently dating.

Cillian was first seen sitting down for dinner with Paris and Robbie, and gifting her a silver necklace.

When the pair kissed shortly after the gift-giving, Robbie became a bit of a third wheel!

Made in Chelsea: Cillian’s job and background

Cillian has his own jewellery business called Dana Project, as he is a designer.

Alongside his tech job, his designing career was born when he used a tin bucket and a hair dryer to turn used Guinness cans into a heavy, unpolished ring covered in imperfections.

Having spent years of handcrafting fine jewellery in his garden shed, he realised that the price of fine jewellery is usually overpriced, and later launched the brand new Irish company.

He now makes sustainable jewellery with ‘honest prices’, according to the company website.

The new E4 star also creates a technology investment newsletter, as a venture and growth equity novice investor. He shares what he learns when investing in Europe’s best technology companies.

Cillian and Paris’ romance explored

Cillian and Paris seemed pretty loved up, sharing a kiss on Series 22 Episode 10. Even her friend Robbie approved, describing her new beau’s job as “sexy”!

Looking at his IG, they look very cosy, with him calling Paris “beautiful”.

They also posed on a huge staircase at Buddha Bar Restaurant London, where she is seen looking up at him. He captioned the post: “Look up to your heroes.”

The couple are always out and about, hanging out with friends, such as at the Cirque Du Soleil. They were first pictured together in September, suggesting they’ve been dating for a few months.

