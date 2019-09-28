Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting, The Circle is back for series 2! The 2019 one-of-a-kind show kicked off from Tuesday, September 24th at 10 pm on its home of Channel 4.

The Circle held its very first live episode on Friday, September 27th which saw guests join the show’s host, Emma Willis, on-screen.

Courtney Act and Scarlett Moffatt, as well as blocked players Emelle and Sy, featured in the episode.

Let’s get to know Courtney, Friday night’s Aussie guest!

The Circle: Who is Courtney?

Born in Brisbane, Australia in 1982, Courtney Act is a drag queen.

Courtney, who was born Shane Jenek, competed in Australian Idol in 2003 but was “passed by” by the judges. Her website details that the next Courtney returned to the show as a girl. “Courtney showed the judges so much more than her music ability and went on to be one of the most iconoclastic contestants the show has ever seen and was signed to Sony/BMG.”

In 2014 Courtney appeared on series 6 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race and was a runner up to Bianca Del Rio.

The 37-year-old is a successful singer and has over 255,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Courtney on Instagram

Courtney is of course on Instagram and Twitter. You can follow her @courtneyact on both social media platforms.

The pop singer has a huge fan base with 1.2 million followers on Instagram and another 388,000 on Twitter.

Courtney is gender-fluid and it’s currently unknown whether she has a partner or not.

Speaking with The Daily Mail in February 2019, Courtney said: “‘I’ve seen attraction manifest itself in so many fascinating ways. Lots of straight-identifying men have been attracted to me as Courtney.”

Courtney Act: TV career

Over the years, Courtney has solidified herself as a drag queen and singer, however, there’s a lot more to the star.

In 2016 she was a foreign correspondent on Australian political series Junkee.com covering the US presidential election of that year.

In 2018 Courtney hosted The Bi Life as both Courtney and Shane and also bagged a late-night talk show post on The Courtney Act Show on Channel 4.

Courtney took part in and won Celebrity Big Brother 2018 and came second place on Dancing with the Stars Australia in 2019.

