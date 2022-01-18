Who is Dan, Ryan-Marks’ first date on Celebs Go Dating?











A brand new bunch of celebs are back on the dating scene this January, guided by love coaches, Anna Williamson and paul Carrick Bruson as E4 launches a brand new season of Celebs Go Dating. Let’s meet date-goer Dan.

The first episode was eventful, to say the least, with ex-apprentice constant, Ryan-Mark Parsons, going on a blind date with a welsh drama teacher, Dan.

After the awkward first date, fans are gagging to know more about the welsh wonder. So, Who is Ryan’s first Celebs Go Dating date, Dan? We found him on Instagram…

OMG: Ryan-Mark Parsons private school education cost £5,500 a term

Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 7807 Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ihSLe2lhe_I/hqdefault.jpg 940573 940573 center 22403

Dan is a Welsh born and bread drama teacher and acting coach. His passion in life is clear to see with his Instagram bio describing himself as an “Actor, Drama coach and full-time drama queen.”

Born on the 8th June 1994, Dan is still enjoying his youth. Having scrolled through his Instagram account it is clear to see he loves a good party and night out with his mates.

Most of his Instagram posts are of himself with his friends, enjoying the cocktail bars and restaurants South Wales has to offer.

Many think Celebs Go Dating was Dan’s first TV appearance, however, this was not Dan’s first rodeo. The self-proclaimed drama queen provided entertainment on another E4 classic, Coach Trip: Road To Ibiza, as well as Geordie Shore cast spin-off, Strip Date.

Apart | Official Trailer | PBS BridTV 7865 Apart | Official Trailer | PBS https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1Y_SyPJ65rQ/hqdefault.jpg 942226 942226 center 22403

Dan and Ryan-Marks’ date explored

In the first episode we saw Ryan-Mark go on a blind date alongside fellow contestants TOWIE‘s Chloe Brockett, Married At First Sight‘s Nikita Jasmine, TV star Ulrika Jonsson, Made In Chelsea‘s Miles Nazaire, MAFS Australia’s Jessika Power and Five pop star Abz Love.

Ryan-Mark and Dan’s date was uncomfortable to say the least, as Ryan made some controversial comments about Wales to a, well, Welsh man.

Ryan tried to find common ground with Dan as he announced he was from South Wales, saying that he had been to Abergavenny to complete his Duke Of Edinburgh award.

This was all fine and Dan seemed to appear interested, however, Ryan-Mark continued to follow his comment, where he said that Wales was “completely derelict” and has “no human life or civilisation.”

The date was practically ruined from here, with the rest of the conversation turning to a flop. To make the date even worse, the dates scored their partners at the end of the night, and you guessed it, Ryan’s score wasn’t the best.

Dan scored Ryan-Mark a three out of ten and no wonder! Viewers weren’t too happy with Ryan-Mark’s handling of the date, saying he didn’t ask Dan enough questions about himself.

However, Dan recently shared a reel on his Instagram where he said he didn’t even know who his date was.

CHECK IT OUT: Why does Joey hate Dan? Five famous TOWIE dramas that lasted all of five minutes!

Ryan-Marks had beef with the agents

In a recent and exclusive interview with The Sun, Ryan-Mark reveals he had some beef with the agents throughout the filming of the new series.

“There are a lot of explosive moments and heated exchanges between me and the agents.” said Ryan-Mark, continuing to admit that this is the most “explosive” and “fiery” season of Celebs Go Dating so far.

He continued, “I was furious with the agents because I just wasn’t getting what I wanted. I didn’t hold back when I told them how I felt about it.”

We are yet to see the heated exchanges, but we are definitely excited to continue the series and see what’s to come in the latest season of Celebs Go Dating 2022.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SUNDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK