Who is Guiseppe from Bake Off's family, from his wife to three sons?











The Great British Bake Off final is here and fans are delighted! After eleven weeks of tough technicals and smashing showstoppers, the baker’s dozen is down to the final three.

Crystelle Pereira, Giuseppe Dell’Anno, and Will ‘Chigs’ Chirag will go head to head in the Bake Off final.

Reality Titbit has delved into the life of finalist Giuseppe Dell’Anno so let’s get to know him a little better…

Who is Guiseppe from GBBO?

Originally from Italy Giuseppe Dell’Anno, 45 is an engineer who grew up baking with his father who was a professional chef.

In his bakes on The Great British Bake Off, we have seen the Italian celebrate his heritage combining his love of Italian flavours with his engineering precision.

He is a self-confessed food snob and is determined to feed his children homemade bakes, rather than anything that has been mass-produced.

Guiseppe has been crowned Star Baker several times on the hit Channel 4 baking show, so fans cannot wait to see his wondrous creations in the final.

Who is Guiseppe’s wife?

Although there is not much known about his wife, we do know that Guiseppe is married and lives with his wife in Bristol.

With his passion for architecture and design, Guiseppe has also renovated his family home with his wife.

Does Guiseppe have any children?

Guiseppe has three young sons Alberto, Riccardo and Giorgio whom he shares with his wife.

At the beginning of GBBO, Guiseppe was filmed baking with his young sons.

He is not big on posting family snaps, although the baker did post an adorable picture of his three sons watching The Great British Bake Off.

It was captioned: “Life doesn’t get any sweeter.”

