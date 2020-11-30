Who is Inigo Philbrick? MIC's Victoria Baker-Harber has secret pregnancy!











Inigo Philbrick and Made in Chelsea’s Victoria Baker-Harber have had a secret pregnancy together. So who is Inigo? Let’s meet the father…

Former Channel 4 star Victoria, whose close friendship with Mark Francis was regularly showcased on Made in Chelsea, has just given birth.

However it was only after the pregnancy was over that Victoria revealed her baby news, revealing Inigo Philbrick as the father.

So who is Inigo? We done some research here at Reality Titbit to find out!

Meet Inigo Philbrick

Inigo, 33, is a gallery owner and art dealer across London and Miami.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Inigo – who is Victoria’s fiance – was arrested and charged with wire fraud in July.

He is currently in custody in the US, and has not met his daughter yet.

Inigo has a baby girl with former girlfriend and art dealer Fran Mancini, who he was in a relationship with in 2017.

The father, a Connecticut native, reportedly escaped the police for eight months after accusations that he stole over $20 million from art dealers.

Inigo and Victoria: Relationship timeline

The pair began their relationship in 2017, months after his former relationship with Fran, who was allegedly acquaintances with Victoria.

Victoria, 32, revealed that she gave birth to Gaia Grace on November 1 2020, with her fiance Inigo as the father.

She is currently bringing up their daughter while he remains in custody.

The Made in Chelsea star told the Daily Mail:

I am really excited for Gaia’s first Christmas, I am going to have all of my family around. Sadly probably won’t have Inigo around but as soon as I’m able to, I’m going to go and visit him so they can meet.

Wildest news of 2020 is that Victoria Baker-Harber, ice queen, fashion expert and all around icon, has had a WHOLE CHILD — mims (@miminwoha) November 30, 2020

Is Inigo on Instagram?

Inigo has an art-based profile featuring his work at @inigophilbrickgallery.

It is full of prints and sculptures, with most of his art filled with colour.

However, Victoria is more active on her Instagram account, where she has announced the news of their daughter.

