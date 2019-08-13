Who is Kathy Burke's partner? All Woman presenter's love life explored

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Being a woman in the 21st century looks to be one of the more complicated things to be doing and in Kathy Burke’s new show she wants to find out what it really means to be one in this day and age.

The three-part series, which airs on Channel 4, sees Kathy meet with all sorts of women to get an idea of what being female is all about.

She takes a look at a variety of issues that women face all the time, from motherhood and sex to beauty and image.

Kathy said: “This is a unique opportunity for me to meet ordinary and extraordinary women from all walks of life”.

She’s certainly not one to hold back on what she thinks. So, does Kathy Burke have a partner? We find out more…

Meet Kathy Burke

Kathy is an award-winning actress, writer and theatre director. She’s recognisable from comedy sketch shows such as French and Saunders and Absolutely Fabulous.

She was born in Islington, London on June 13th, 1964 and studied at Anna Scher Theatre School in north London.

More recently Kathy has appeared in films such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) and Pan (2015).

By the looks of things, the 55-year-old is ready to put her comedic spin on something very serious in 2019, and that’s the female image.

Who is Kathy Burke’s partner?

It doesn’t look like Kathy has ever been married or has a current partner.

According to Hitberry.com: “Kathy hinted the reason she never really did find her Mr Right could be because she was always understood love to have a different meaning than what the world derived”.

Her passion for her career has also been cited as a reason that Kathy doesn’t prioritise finding a life-partner – and who says she has to be married, anyway?

Is Kathy on Instagram?

Instagram is a subject brought up during Kathy Burke’s All Woman and it turns out that Kathy doesn’t seem to have a profile of her own.

She does look to be on Twitter, though. Kathy has over 250,000 followers and you can follow her, too under the handle @KathyBurke.

She describes herself on Twitter as “Burkey with the good hair” adding that her “snowflake brings all the c***s to the yard”.

WATCH KATHY BURKE’S ALL WOMAN FROM TUESDAY, AUGUST 13TH AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 4.