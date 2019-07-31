Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4 brings us Orangutan Jungle School in 2019. And while the show pretty much does what it says on the tin, there’s so much more to this docuseries once you get watching.

The TV programme has got the nation falling in love with each and every one of the Orangutans on the show. From milk-fiend Beni to new baby Monita.

Heartwarming and faith-restoring, Orangutan Jungle School is refreshing and sheds light on the people spending their lives rectifying what the human race is doing to these precious wild animals.

While the Orangutans, their babysitters and the medics are all new to viewers, the show’s voice-over artist sounds seriously familiar. Now, let’s meet Laura Shavin – the Orangutan Jungle School narrator!

Who is Laura Shavin?

Laura Shavin is the narrator of Channel 4’s show Orangutan Jungle School.

As well as narrating, she’s also a singer and actress. She writes on her LinkedIn page: “I have worked as an actress, singer, writer and comedian since leaving college”.

She used to present the evening show on BBC Radio Essex until 2015. And today she does some occasional presenting on Talkradio.

Acting-wise, Laura has played some minor TV roles including Stephanie in Keeping Up Appearances in 1990.

What else has Laura narrated?

A quick glance at Laura’s portfolio and it turns out that we probably listen to her more than we do our own family.

She’s the voiceover artist on videos for massive companies such as Fujitsu, Vodafone, Twitter, eBay, Honeywell, Groupon, Sony, Paypal and Pepsi.

And as well as that, she’s on phone messaging systems for companies including The Co-operative Bank, British Gas, Marks & Spencer Money and more.

According to Laura’s LinkedIn page, she narrates various BBC Radio Comedy Shows. Most recently she narrated 24 Hours Inside… Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019 which stars Roman Kemp.

Laura has also narrated many TV adverts for brands including Sudacrem and The Cotswold Company.

Is Laura Shavin on Instagram?

No, it doesn’t look as though Laura’s on Instagram. She is on Twitter, though, with almost 4,000 followers.

You can follow the actress, singer and voice-over artist, too – @laurashav.

Laura describes herself as a ‘voice monkey’ in her Twitter bio and often Tweets everything from Brexit, to Waitrose, to B&Q complaints and a red spider infestation in her kitchen.

