To throw yourself in the remote Congo rainforest, thousands of miles from home you’ve got to have some serious courage.

And that’s exactly what Livia Simoka has done for her latest TV documentary – Extreme Tribe: The Last Pygmies.

The Channel 4 series takes a look at the Mbendjele, a Pygmy tribe who live in the remote jungles of the Republic of the Congo.

Spending five months in the African jungle, Livia lives with and learns about one of the last Pygmy tribes.

So, who is Livia Simoka? Here’s everything you need to know about the Last Pygmies presenter!

Who is Livia Simoka?

The Channel 4 show presenter started off behind the camera but has always worked in filmmaking.

She’s now presenting Extreme Tribe: The Last Pygmies on July 8th at 9 pm.

Previous to her presenting role Livia has worked on numerous documentaries and films for TV. Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, World’s Most Dangerous Roads, The Lion Ranger and Woolly Mammoth: The Autopsy are just some of the productions she’s worked on.

Livia lives in London and works for Renegade Pictures.

Meet Livia Simoka on Instagram

You can follow the producer and director on Instagram here.

Livia currently has over 500 followers however she only started her Insta account in 2017.

She often posts photos of herself and her friends, travelling pics and her Bernese Mountain Dog. Livia describes herself online as a “Filmmaker, Adventure seeker and Dog lover”.

Is Livia married?

By the look of her social media account, Livia isn’t married.

We’d assume that she isn’t in a relationship but has a large group of friends that she often parties and travels with.

Livia will appear on Channel 4 presenting Extreme Tribe: The Last Pygmies at 9 pm.

On the topic of whether she’d ever see the tribe again, she said to Channel 4: “The idea of never seeing them again is really sad. I’ve often thought of what a reunion would be like. Their semi-nomadic, people disappear off all the time, and never really say when they’re going to return. And when they do return, some of the reunions I saw were really, really sweet. So I’d love to see them again. Whether I do, who knows?”

