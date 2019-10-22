University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Moffatt Family made their name as one of the most beloved Gogglebox families ever, with daughter Scarlett going on to become a bonafide reality star in her own right.

And now they are back on our screens together again for a new Channel 4 series, The British Tribe Next Door.

The series sees the Moffatt’s life in England upended for one in a Namibian village. And it won’t just be Scarlett, mum and dad, as their younger daughter and granny Christine will be joining the programme!

So, who is Mark Moffatt, Scarlett’s dad? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Meet Mark…

Mark Moffatt is a 53-year-old welder turned reality star from Bishop Auckland, County Durham.

He first rose to reality star status by appearing on Gogglebox. The Moffatt Family joined the hit Channel 4 series back in 2014 before departing two years later.

Mark is married to Betty Moffatt and together they have two daughters, Scarlett (29) and Ava-Grace (13). Ava-Grace only made an appearance in the seventh series of Gogglebox, as she was just 7-years-old when the filming had started and all of the filming took place past her bedtime!

The Moffatt’s in Namibia

Mark has yet to comment on his experience on The British Tribe Next Door, but Scarlett went on This Morning to discuss the series and how it had impacted her.

She said:

It’s really changed our outlook. I think we were the like County Durham Von Trapps anyway, I thought we spent loads of time together. But being there it’s made me realise we don’t and we could spend a lot more time together.

Does Mark have social media?

Unconfirmed.

As with many reality stars, there are multiple accounts claiming to be Mark Moffatt but no official account on Instagram or Twitter for him.

There is a Twitter account for the Moffatt Family, which you can find @the_moffatts.

The most likely real Twitter account we found for Mark was @tofftoon, but he hasn’t Tweeted on the account since 2014.

