Who is Matt Lucas replacing on Celeb Bake Off 2022?













In a very random and last-minute turn of events co-host of the British classic Bake Off, Matt Lucas will be experiencing what it's really like to feel the baking pressure in the tent as the comedian is called in as a replacement for a contestant on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

So, who will the British icon be replacing and does he have what it takes to add star baker to his long list of talented endeavours, check it out.

Matt Lucas. Picture: The Great British Bake Off l Matt Lucas joins the Great British Bake Off

Who is Matt Lucas replacing?

In a last-minute turn of events, Matt Lucas will be replacing Martine McCutchen in the tent with Noel Fielding continuing to present on his own. Matt will be in the April 5 episode on Channel 4 and fans can’t wait.

British rapper Example was the one to reveal the news when he was on Lorraine, he explained:

I was told it was me, Annie Mac, Ed Gamble, and Martine McCutcheon but then I got there and Martine McCutcheon wasn’t here! So I am pretty sure Matt Lucas jumped in at the last minute because obviously he was meant to be one of the presenters. Example, Lorraine

He continued:

I think fair play to him because a lot of people think he wanted to do this and he didn’t want to do it because he had had no preparation and he found out the morning we started filming. Example, Lorraine

After a last minute drop out, we urgently needed someone to fill their choux so the dough could go on. Step forward emergency baker @realmattlucas! 👏👏👏 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/9iawHRctfA — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) April 5, 2022

Who else is competing this week?

The April 5 episode of Bake Off has got fans buzzing already and not just because we get to see the Little Britain icon in the iconic white tent but because there are also some other well known famous faces joining.

Four celebrities appear in the tent each week to take on the three gruelling challenges and try to impress the judges for star baker. During the first week TV presenter, Emma Willis won star baker followed by Gareth Malone the following week.

This week the four celebs taking up the challenge are British rapper Example, Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac, Ed Gamble and obviously Matt Lucas.

Fans cant wait for Matt’s appearance

Since the announcement Twitter has been blowing up with fans’ reactions and excitement from seeing that the British comedic icon will be entering the tent, some Tweets include:

No way? Matt Lucas on Bake Off? Who would have thought!

OMG, I cant wait to see what he pulls out of the bag.

Matt Lucas… baking? surely not, this will be hilarious.

