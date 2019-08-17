Who is Mr Swallow from 8 Out of 10 Cats? He's also the voice of Piglet!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is still serving laughs on a Friday night.

It’s more than just a letters, numbers and conundrums show as the 8 Out of 10 Cats version of the programme features world-class comedians each week.

Episode 4 of the 2019 series aired on August 16th and saw Alan Carr, Sarah Millican and more on the show. Jimmy Carr heads up the comedy show as always along with Sean Lock, Rob Beckett and Rachel Riley.

Also starring in episode 4 was comedian Nick Mohammed. So, what is his Mr Swallow sketch?

Who is Nick Mohammed?

Nick Mohammed was born on October 2nd 1980 in Leeds, England.

He’s a comedian, writer and actor. Previous to comedy, Nick was studying for a PhD in Geophysics at Cambridge but he gave up a career in science to pursue his passion.

He’s also a magician and musician, playing the violin since the age of nine.

Nick Mohammed’s Mr Swallow sketch on 8 Out of 10 Cats

Much like Morgana Robinson’s Natalie Cassidy sketch, Nick Mohammed stayed in character for the duration of the 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown show.

Nick’s comedy sketch, Mr Swallow and the Vanishing Elephants, involves him memorising a deck of playing cards which had Twitter users blown away.

One Twitter user wrote: “Nick Mohammed‘s Mr Swallow card memory trick on Cats Does Countdown was brilliant” while another added “Mind-blowing memory magic!”.

Wearing a badge that reads “I heart my violin”, Nick’s character looks to combine his own skills with his take on Harry Houdini as he uses magic in his sketch.

Nick Mohammed on Twitter

Nick describes himself in his Twitter bio as an “actor” who sometimes plays Mr Swallow.

As well as his comedy sketch, Nick’s had some roles in major films in his time. He played Tim Grimes in The Martian, Ariyaratna in Bridget Jones’s Baby and he voiced Piglet in Christopher Robin in 2018.

In 2019, Nick is set to appear alongside David Schwimmer in a new comedy series on Sky One, Intelligence.

