Comedian Rob Beckett is the hilarious voice-over behind Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Rob pretty much gets paid to royally roast our favourite famous faces. He does his best at tearing the celebrity daters apart as they get ready, get sloshed, and date their hearts out.

Joining the Celebs Go Dating crew for another series is receptionist Tom, dating agents Anna and Paul and an array of new celebrities including Lee Ryan, Nathan Henry and Chloe Sims.

Someone who Rob often mentions is his wife during the show. So, who is Rob Beckett’s wife? We take a look at the Celebs Go Dating narrator’s family…

Who is Rob Beckett’s wife?

Rob is married to Louise Watts. The pair are said to have got married in 2014 with Rob sharing his marital status on Mock the Week in 2015.

The comedian clearly isn’t one to share details of his personal life with little known about his family apart from the fact that he is married and has two children.

He told Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 that he has two daughters in 2019.

Rob on Instagram

The Celebs Go Dating narrator has over 300,000 followers on Instagram. You can follow him, too, @robbeckettcomic. Rob also has a further 333,000 followers on Twitter.

Rob doesn’t look to have shared any family photos online but likes to post things for comedy value on Insta instead. He can often be seen promoting his upcoming shows and TV series on social media.

The only publicly available photo of Rob and his wife is of them leaving Jonathan Ross’ Halloween party in 2017.

Rob Beckett’s Celebs Go Dating narration

Rob often makes mention of his wife when narrating Celebs Go Dating.

He doesn’t miss a beat in narrating the Channel 4 show with his quick wit and savage sarcasm.

During episode 4 of the show, Jack Fincham made a point of saying that he was out of touch with dating and hadn’t dated in a year. Rob remarked: “No dating for a year? Try being married mate! I hope my wife isn’t watching.”

Previous to that in the series he quipped: “Love comes in unexpected packages – that’s what I told my wife about my tiny n*b”.

