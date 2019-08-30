Who is Robert Rinder's partner? The judge's love life explored!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

When your day job involves deliberating over family disputes, fighting financial crime and cross-examining cases, it’s probably best to maintain a stern exterior. And this could be why Judge Rinder keeps his private life pretty private.

Robert Rinder has had huge success with his ITV show, Judge Rinder, which has been running since 2014.

And although the TV star has made a huge name for himself on British daytime TV, little is known about his partner.

He’s often been dubbed ‘The British Judge Judy’ but what do we know about Robert Rinder’s love life?

Who is Robert Rinder’s partner?

Robert Rinder – or as most know him, Judge Rinder – has always been very quiet about his private life.

However, we can assume that Robert is single in 2019.

Following a relationship breakdown in January 2018, Judge Rinder doesn’t appear to have gone public with another partner.

Robert Rinder: Dating history

The 41-year-old married in 2013 in Ibiza. However, Robert and his partner of 11 and a half years split in 2018.

Robert and Seth Cumming were married by actor Benedict Cumberbatch in an intimate ceremony. Although the fact of Benedict marrying Robert and Seth seems random, Benedict and Robert were good friends after meeting at Manchester University.

The Sun reported that Judge Rinder was “very upset about the situation, but the split was amicable and no one else was involved”.

Seth was also a barrister and used to be an advisor to former Conservative chancellor George Osborne.

The Rob Rinder Verdict

It looks like Judge Rinder is leaving the gown and gavel behind and opting for something slightly more lighthearted in 2019.

In a show which takes a look at current affairs, Rob Rinder welcomes a panel of famous faces to help him dissect the week’s events.

Rob Rinder’s new Channel 4 show, The Rob Rinder Verdict, kicks off from August 30th at 10 pm.

WATCH THE ROB RINDER VERDICT FROM FRIDAY AUGUST 30TH AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

