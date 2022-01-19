Who is Ryan-Mark Parsons and how old is the Celebs Go Dating star?











Ryan-Mark Parsons is looking for love on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, with an awkward start after his first date rated their meeting as a 3/10. Awkward… Anyway, who are his parents and what’s his age?

From calling his recent 34-year-old date “old” to telling his first date Dan that he doesn’t find him physically attractive, it hasn’t been the easiest of starts for former The Apprentice contestant.

With his posh demeanour and consistent talk of being young – well, he was the BBC One competition’s youngest ever contestant – many are now wondering who his parents are and how old he is.

Who is Ryan-Mark Parsons?

Best known for starring on The Apprentice, Ryan has also featured in viral and controversial debates on Good Morning Britain and GB News. He also appeared on Celebrity Eating with My Ex on BBC Three in February 2021.

Ryan-Mark Parsons tends to keep his family away from the public eye. But it looks like his dream grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II, who he has revealed is his role model, as per The BBC.

He has previously come under fire after branding the elderly ‘lazy’ for not wanting to work after retirement, as reported by Metro. However, he has always been open about his undeniable support for the Royal Family.

In January 2020, the Celebs Go Dating star was slammed for reportedly lashing out at a family friend after they gifted him a pair of pyjamas from budget high street store Primark.

He hasn’t left his childhood completely off social media, as Ryan-Mark has shared a few snapshots of him as a toddler. It also looks like he sometimes walks his dog back at his Kent home, with a woman likely to be his mother.

Celebs Go Dating: Ryan’s age revealed

Born in London on April 4th 2000, Ryan is currently 21 years old at the time of writing. He went to Babington House School, an independent school in Chislehurst, southeast London, and chose not to go to university.

This is far from your local sixth form college though, as the Babington House fees cost a mega £5,500 per term! It’s unknown what Ryan-Mark’s parents do for a living, but they must be well-off to have sent their son there.

At the age of 19, he joined The Apprentice and claimed he was a “60-year-old trapped in a teenager’s body”. A year before, Ryan-Mark was granted a Fellowship of the Royal Society of Arts and excels as a leader of his generation.

His career background

Ryan-Mark entered The Apprentice as a luxury womenswear consultant from South East London. Now a media personality, columnist for the Daily Star and commentator, he has a $5million net worth.

He was fired in Week Eight of the BBC competition, and his exit interviews caused controversy after calling fellow candidates a “waste of space” and “desperate”.

He works as a regular contributor on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, GB News, TalkRadio (including his own segment, Ryan-Mark’s Rundown), and RT. He has made many appearances such as on BBC Radio 5 Live: Wake Up to Money.

Before working in the media, Ryan-Mark was a leading consultant, working with brands such as Gucci and Harrods. Now, Ryan-Mark is a star on Celebs Go Dating and works as a patron for children’s Charity Go Beyond.

