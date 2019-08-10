Who is Sam Simmons? Meet the 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown guest!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Each week of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown sees the usual panel of comedians joined by fresh and returning faces.

John Richardson, Sean Lock, Jimmy Carr, Susie Dent and Rachel Riley make up the base of the show while a sprinkling of talent is added to the mix to create the perfect comedic dynamic.

Airing in 2019 is series 18 and episode 3 of the hilarious Channel 4 show saw a character return to our screens.

Someone who was back for a few laughs was the instantly recognisable comedian, Sam Simmons. So, let’s have a look a who Sam Simmons is from 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown…

Who is Sam Simmons?

Sam Simmons is a comedian who comes from Adelaide, Australia.

He described himself as a child to The Weekend Edition as “very good at writing stories and being the little fantasy guy. I had a wild imagination”.

Born on March 19th, 1977, Sam did his first comedy gig in 2003.

According to IMDb, Sam’s career in TV began in 2007. He’s appeared on many shows including Chris Ramsay’s Comedy Fringe and Pointless Celebrities.

Does Sam Simmons have a wife?

Yes! The Aussie comedian is married. His wife is Roslyn ‘Rosie’ Durnford and the pair have a child together.

Sam and Roslyn’s first child was born in 2017. They named her Luna.

In 2019 Adelaide Now reported that Sam could be considering a change of career – perhaps back to his previous job as a zookeeper. He said: “I’m going off to do something normal with my life because I’ve got a baby”.

I have a baby daughter,

she looks like a monchi-chi. pic.twitter.com/X2j5QhWAGo — Sam Simmons (@samsimmonss) February 7, 2017

8 Out of 10 Cats: Is Sam Simmons on Instagram?

It doesn’t look as though the comedian is on Instagram. However, you can follow him on Twitter.

Sam has almost 50,000 followers on Twitter and you can follow him, too, here. (@samsimmonss)

The 42-year-old often takes to Twitter to share his tour dates and locations as well as promoting his shows.

