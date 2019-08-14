Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebs Go Dating is back on E4 in August 2019 and a load of new single celebrities are ready to find love.

One-quarter of boyband Blue, Lee Ryan, is part of the Celebs Go Dating cast for 2019.

Reality stars getting hammered and ex-boy band members slurring their words, we would predict from the Channel 4 show. But one thing we wouldn’t expect from Celebs Go Dating is for one of the celebrities’ exes to rock up.

But if there’s one thing we can bank on from the show, it’s a surprise. Lee Ryan’s ex Sammi Millar has appeared on Celebs Go Dating episode 9. So, let’s meet Lee’s ex.

SEE ALSO: Celebs Go Dating fans think Jack Fincham is on cocaine

Who is Lee Ryan’s ex?

Since Lee Ryan’s been on Celebs Go Dating, it’s safe to say that he’s been pretty open about the number of women he’s had relations with.

And while most of his female endeavours weren’t anything serious, the band member of Blue has been engaged twice.

He was engaged to Atomic Kitten’s Liz McClarnon in 2003 and then to Samantha Millar in 2008. Now Samantha is on Celebs Go Dating to give Lee some much-needed advice.

Lee’s ex, Samantha, is on Instagram with almost 3,000 followers, however, her profile is private.

Lee Ryan: Children

Lee has two children. An 11-year-old son named Rayn and a 12-year-old daughter, Bluebell.

Bluebell’s mother is Jessica Keevil and she and Lee welcomed their daughter in 2007.

Rayn has a different mother, Samantha Millar, and was born a year later in 2008. Lee often takes to Instagram to share posts of movie nights and days out with his children.

Why is Lee’s ex on Celebs Go Dating?

During episode 9 of Celebs Go Dating, Lee meets up with his ex to get some dating pointers.

Episode 1 of Celebs Go Dating saw Lee rejected by Rihanna-look-a-like Zena at the mixer. And his dates so far have included Daisie and Sarah, but it seems that Lee hasn’t yet found ‘the one’.

It looks like his ex, Samantha, meets Lee in episode 9 over coffee to give him some home truths.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SERIES 7 WEEKNIGHTS AT 9 PM ON E4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE