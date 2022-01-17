Who is Sophie Dixon on Celebs Go Dating 2022?











Sophie Dixon is just one of many date-goers for the Celebs Go Dating 2022 stars, who revealed she “embarrasses herself on TV again” ahead of her E4 appearance.

Miles Nazaire, Abz Love, Ulrika Jonsson, Jessika Power, Ryan Mark-Parsons, Nikita Jasmine, Chloe Brockett and Marty McKenna are all set to (hopefully) meet their match at the dating agency.

Their dates are usually scouted from modelling and actor agencies, and one of them set to meet up with a celebrity during the new season is Sophie Dixon.

We found her on social media, and got to know all about the star’s background…

Who is Sophie Dixon?

From Fareham, South East England, Sophie is a former mortgage advisor at Inspired Loans.

Her Linkedin page reveals that she worked in the first and second charge department, from October 2012 until November 2021. She also holds certifications with The London Institute of Banking and Finance.

The mortgage broker recently wrote a post which reads:

Sadly after 9 loyal years at Inspired Loans the business is no more but so lovely to meet up with some of my amazing dedicated ex colleagues on a work Christmas meal.

Sophie is set to appear on Celebs Go Dating 2022, which began on January 17th. It’s clear that she is a big fan of Channel 4, as she regularly tweets during Love Island and Married at First Sight UK in 2021.

I’m fully in bits watching #loveisland what am I doing 😭😭😭 — Sophie Dixon (@Sophied600) August 20, 2021

Sophie’s family and background

Sophie appears to have a daughter, who appears to be around five or six years old. Most of her photos online involve cosying up with her child, or glamorous selfies of herself.

Clearly a lover of beauty products, she regularly enters competitions to win items by Glossybox and Public Desire.

Another Tweet written back in August 2021 reads: “Barred from my parents garden bar for my behaviour yesterday.. all time low.” Then in another, she wrote: “Jake is gonna break poor Liberty’s heart after this show #LoveIsland.”

While we know that she left her former mortgage broker role in November 2021, it is not known what she does for a living now. Looking at her Facebook, she focuses on making her daughter a priority.

Sophie talks Celebs Go Dating 2022

Ahead of this year’s season of the E4 dating show, Sophie warned viewers that she “embarrasses” herself on tv again, hinting that she may have appeared on another show in the past.

She also wrote: “Note to self, never drink alcohol on a tv show.”

Sophie then went on to add that she was part of a house party on Celebs Go Dating, and that she had called her friend several times while she was there.

Admitting she is currently waiting to find out which episode she features on, the star wrote in the comments section of her Tweet that going on the show was a “moment of madness” and that she “can’t quite believe it now”.

Not long till I embarrass myself on tv again.. note to self never drink alcohol on a tv show 🙈… #CelebsGoDating — Sophie Dixon (@Sophied600) January 14, 2022

