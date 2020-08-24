You could say that Baewatch: Parental Guidance is pretty much the ultimate relationship test for couples.

Unknowingly spied-on by their in-laws while getting up to business as usual, the love birds are in for the shock of their lives when they find out the parents have been watching everything that occurs during their romantic getaway.

So which couples have survived through the stress? Let’s see which Baewatch couples are still together…

Alexi and Dominique

Although enjoying a fun-filled holiday together, the Essex couple Alexi and Dominique have called it quits.

The last photo the pair uploaded together was in September 2018, when they were filming the show together in Turkey and since then there seems to be no sign of two’s romance on their pages. In fact, Dominique has erased all trace of Alexi from her Instagram.

Despite the breakup, Dominique is taking on another reality TV show pretty soon, as she was scheduled to appear on the brand new Netflix game show, Flinch in May 2019.

Alexi went on to appear on Winter Love Island in 2020, however did not find romance there. You can follow him on Instagram @alexieraclides.

Bobby and Carla

In episode 7, Bobby’s mum and brother came to crash his romantic getaway with girlfriend Carla, and it seems as if the parental pressure was all too much for the couple.

In a Baewatch first, it appears that Bobby and Carla have called time on their relationship and that Carla is now having a baby with a new beau!

The couple’s last post together was in January 2019, and in March 2019, Carla took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting a baby with her new partner David. Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Carla is on Instagram @carlacooke and Bobby @rjamesbr.

Sean and Jordi

These two have had a tumultuous relationship since filming ended on Baewatch, and not because of what Jordi’s mum and grandad saw…

Model and fashion influencer Jordi Leigh and ex-bae Sean Pratt – famously Zahida Allen’s ex from Ex on the Beach – have clearly come to blows over accusations of Jordi cheating. The two were completely besotted when they got together in August 2018, but it looked like things had taken a turn for the worse.

Jordi then uploaded a sweet snap to Insta with the caption “You’ll always be my best mate”, so there can’t be too much bad blood between them! However, she has since deleted this post. So, maybe they’re not on the best terms.

Nathan and Mikey

Nathan and Mikey from episode 5 might be Baewatch: Parental Guidance’s cutest couple yet.

The pair celebrated their one year anniversary on April 2nd, 2019 however it now looks like they have parted ways.

Some adorable Instagram caption highlights throughout their relationship include “The man who taught me not only how to love, but how to be loved” and “This boy has completely changed my life for the better, I can not thank you enough, I love you more and more each day”. These Instagram posts have since been deleted.

We’ll miss this couple!

Mike and Pia

The fourth show in the series introduced us to Mike and his bae, the aspiring singer Pia.

The last post uploaded of the couple together was in September 2018 and it seems like since then they have decided to part ways.

In January 2019, Pia posted a photo of herself to Instagram captioned with the lyrics to Ariana Grande’s hit break up anthem ‘ Thank U, Next’, alongside a middle finger emoji.

She then seemingly confirmed in March 2019, when she posted a photo on a night out with the caption ‘Break Up Diets are the Best Diets’ – oh no!

Al and Jade

Episode 3 of Baewatch saw Al have his relationship with Jade put to the test when his sister Nadine and mum Gaby, crashed their holiday.

From the looks of their social feeds, Al and Jade became Instagram official in May 2017 when Jade posted a photograph captioned ” he made it to ma Instaaaa?”.

The couple seemed to be head over heels with each other, with Jade captioning one photo “Thank you for always being so supportive, caring and loving! I love you, my gorgeous man”.

However, they unfollowed each other on Instagram twice in April 2019, suggesting things weren’t going well between the two.

My rock. My love. My hero. My soul. I wouldn’t be half the man I am without you and can’t imagine a life otherwise. Thank you so much for everything and I’ll love you eternally ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3vvf4EZEvi — Al 😈 (@altaki196) March 19, 2019

Marlie and Sam

The second episode of E4’s Baewatch features reality TV stars, Marlie Lewis and Sam Chalenor.

By the looks of it, the Big Brother contestant and Ibiza Weekender rep first became Instagram official in May 2018 and did not shy away from posting an array of cute couple pics.

But from New Years Eve 2018 onwards both Marlie and Sam stopped posting about each other.

Marlie has since deleted all evidence of the couple… So, we think it’s safe to say the couple have parted ways!

Andy and Kayleigh

The first episode of Baewatch kicks off with 24-year-old model Kayleigh and 26-year-old personal trainer Andy.

Jetting off on their first trip away as a couple, the pair run into a few awkward moments (like Kayleigh’s grandmother finding a sex toy in Andy’s suitcase).

But it seems like the couple made it through the embarrassment and the pair are now living it up in Australia together, totally in love.

They are most likely what you would consider ‘couple goals’. Aww!

WATCH BAEWATCH: PARENTAL GUIDANCE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK