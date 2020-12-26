Who is The Big Fat Quiz of the Year's Charles Dance? Meet the 2020 line-up!











Jimmy Carr is back with The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, along with a whole host of celebrities, too!

It’s essential Christmas viewing and after the year everyone has had, it’s almost a requirement to attempt to poke some fun at the past 12 month’s events.

Helping comedian Jimmy Carr out with The Big Fat Quiz of the Year are Charles Dance, Jon Snow and Mitchell Brook Primary School, so let’s get to know the line-up a little more.

Stacey Solomon Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2020

Who is The Big Fat Quiz of the Year’s Charles Dance?

Helping Big Fat Quiz of the Year host and question master Jimmy Carr is Charles Dance.

Charles is often seen on the annual quiz show reading excerpts from books such as Lauren Goodger’s autobiography and 50 Shades of Grey.

Viewers may recognised Charles Dance OBE from his acting roles including Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones.

The 74-year-old started out his acting career appearing in films such as For Your Eyes Only and Alien 3. More recently, Charles has acted in Underworld: Awakening, Ghostbusters, The Crown and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year: Line-up

Besides Charles, Jimmy will be joined by the following line-up:

Journalist Jon Snow

Mitchell Brook Primary School

Comedian James Acaster

TV star Stacey Solomon

Comedian David Mitchell

Radio DJ Maya Jama

Comedian and presenter Richard Ayoade

Comedian Joe Lycett

Jon Snow, Charles Dance and the kids of Mitchell Brook Primary School will ask prerecorded questions during the show. The rest of the line-up will appear on the quiz show in person.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020: Watch online

Whether viewers are tuning in via the TV or a mobile device, it’s certainly possible to watch The Big Fat Quiz of the Year online.

Head over to the Channel 4 website and “watch live”. Here you’ll be able to catch the quiz from 9:05 pm on December 26th 2020.

Should anyone miss The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, it will likely be repeated on Channel 4+1 or it will be available to watch via catch-up online.

The contestants of the quiz will be tasked with answering all kinds of questions in a bid to find out who knows the most about 2020.

It’s certainly been a year to remember, and with the dazzling line-up of comedians, presenters, actors and TV stars, it’s likely to be rounded off with some laughs.

Big Fat Quiz of The Year 2017: – Presenter Jimmy Carr

WATCH THE BIG FAT QUIZ OF THE YEAR 2020 ON CHANNEL 4 AT 9:05 PM ON BOXING DAY.

