









The latest series of Married at First Sight is currently airing on E4. But who is the narrator of the show?

In the programme, single people on the lookout for love are matched into couples by a panel of experts. The twist? The couples meet a matter of minutes before they get married.

But who narrates Married at First Sight UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who has narrated Married at First Sight?

Married at First Sight has had two narrators over the years. They are Stephen Mangan and Mark Bazeley.

Stephen has narrated episodes in 2018 and 2019, while Mark provided his voiceover in 2020.

Who is Stephen Mangan and where have we seen him?

Stephen is 53 years old and was born in London.

He has both English and Irish descent and is known for his work on a variety of films and TV shows.

The actor is known for his roles on television shows such as The Fake News Show, Houdini and Doyle, and the American-British comedy series, Episodes.

He has also appeared in films including Billy Elliot, New Year’s Eve and Confetti. \

Stephan has also known for starring in many theatre productions, and most recently appeared in The Birthday Party at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Who is Mark Bazeley?

Mark Bazeley is an actor and voiceover artist. He hails from Oxfordshire, England.

Some of his best-known roles are as Robert on the television series Hanna, Sam Marshall on Cobra and Jim Atwood on Broadchurch.

Mark narrated the documentary series Ancient Mysteries from 2014 to 2019. He has also provided a voiceover for the 2019 video game Star Wars: The Old Republic – Onslaught.

We looked up the actor on social media, however, it doesn’t appear that he has an Instagram profile.

