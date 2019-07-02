Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Kirstie Allsopp is best known for presenting many property shows such as Location, Location, Location on Channel 4. However, once she tried her hand at a bit of DIY there was no going back and now Kirstie has a whole load of ‘homemade-esq’ shows under her belt.

Forget Kirstie’s Homemade Home, though, because she’s cranked things up a notch by getting a load of famous faces to take part.

Kirstie’s Celebrity Craft Masters is a brand new show to Channel 4 in July 2019. The show sees celebrity duos go head to head in order to create the best crafts!

So, who is the Kirstie’s Celebrity Craft Masters narrator? Here’s everything you need to know!

What is Kirstie’s Celebrity Craft Masters?

If there’s anyone well-known for going all-out with arts and crafts its Kirstie Allsopp.

So, why not give a daytime show a whirl with arts, crafts and a selection of celebrities thrown in?

Episode 1 kicks off from July 1st and sees TV presenters Rav Wilding and Angellica Bell battle it out to create the best homemade items.

Fifteen pairs of celebs are ready to take part including Made in Chelsea’s Mark Francis and Dr Ranj Singh.

They’ll be making anything and everything from clay planters to mosaic jewellery boxes.

Kirstie’s Celebrity Craft Masters – who is the narrator?

The distinct voice behind Celebrity Craft Masters is actress Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Julie is probably best known for appearing in Coronation Street playing Hayley Cropper from 1998 – 2014.

The 49-year-old comes from Accrington, in Lancashire but currently lives in Manchester with her husband Ian Kershaw and their two children.

The pair met on the set of Coronation Street and married in 2003.

What else has Julie done?

As well as a huge stint on Corrie, Julie’s also done a fair bit of acting work elsewhere.

In 2017 she played Trish Winterman in Broadchurch, Julie played Amanda Wadsworth in series 2 of BBC’s Happy Valley and more recently she played Judy Maddox in Doctor Who in 2019.

She has a book out in 2019 as her ‘Working Diary‘ has been published by Methuen Drama.

