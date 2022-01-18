Who is Tilly on Celebs Go Dating and what’s her Instagram?











Tall, blonde-haired Tilly Stewart went for a date with Miles Nazaire, when he described his type to her as ‘petite brunettes’... Awks. But nevertheless, she scored him a five for the blind meeting – even more awkward.

Made in Chelsea star Miles is looking for love on this year’s Celebs Go Dating, but was caught in his tracks when it was announced he would suddenly be going on a blind date for the first episode.

Like the other celebrities, he shared a drink with Tilly, who tried to ask him questions but later said he was deflecting them away from himself. Miles agreed that he was doing this, and thanked her for the feedback.

We found Tilly on Instagram, and looked into her job and background.

Who is Tilly on Celebs Go Dating?

Tilly Stewart is a 24-year-old insurance assistant from Kent. She described herself as “bubbly” and “probably a bit too honest” during her Celebs Go Dating introduction.

She already knew that looking into someone’s eyes after doing a “cheers” clink means that apparently someone is “good in bed”, as discussed by her and Miles.

Arrogance was something that puts Tilly off, and when she later told Miles the date was a 5/10, she went on to add that he often deflected questions that she asked him.

Their date turned very flirty, with him asking her what her favourite position is in bed within the first few minutes…

Tilly’s job and background

Alongside her insurance job, Tilly is also a London-based make-up artist. She offers occasion, bridal and commercial make-up, and has been the woman behind several modelling shoot looks.

She has worked for London’s Norton Blake as a recruiter and IT consultant since April 2019, according to her LinkedIn page. Her Facebook states that she also works as a make-up artist for Charlotte Tilbury.

Before her more than two-year insurance career, Tilly went to North West Kent College for education.

Looking through her photos, she used to be a brunette, which is something she revealed to Miles when he told her what his type is. However, the E4 date-goer said she has much more fun as a blonde.

Meet her on Instagram

Tilly, who has 2.3K followers on Instagram, is followed by Love Island‘s Shaughna Phillips. However, she does not follow Miles Nazaire, and he hasn’t given her a follow either.

She did appear to make friends with fellow star and date-goer Dan, who went on a blind date with Ryan-Mark Parsons. They both follow each other, most likely due to their shared experience on the show.

When the first episode of Celebs Go Dating kicked off, Tilly celebrated by booking a holiday to Ibiza, as seen on her story. However, she did upload a video of her intro on the E4 series.

Looking through her photos, it’s clear to see that she regularly goes out for cocktails, and has partied in both the UK and abroad, such as in Marbella.

