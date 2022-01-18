Who is Tom on Party Island Summer in Zante and was he on Love Island?











Tom has quickly become a fan favourite as he stars on Channel 4’s Party Island: Summer in Zante, but it’s not the first time he’s been on the TV. Many recognised him instantly for being an Islander somewhere else…

As the most searched-for destination for young Brits, holidaymakers tell their stories on the new series. One of them who particularly made their mark was Tom Powell – but was he on Love Island before?

We got to know all about the show’s star Tom, and delved into his previous TV background.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: Meet Make Or Break 2 star Chris

Too Hot To Handle | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7762 Too Hot To Handle | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wi1vTN6h4Nk/hqdefault.jpg 939515 939515 center 22403

Who is Tom on Party Island?

Tom Powell is an online health and fitness coach, who shares his Zante-based lifestyle on Party Island. He is a dog dad to a furry friend called Roxy, and often travels to various places like Venice.

The 30-year-old Welsh athlete focuses on functional bodybuilding, training and nutrition with clients. Known for his passion for fitness, he has worked as a barman alongside his instructor work.

A CrossFit Level 1 trainer, he owns Tom Powell Athletic. The Channel 4 star also has an OnlyFans account along with a YouTube channel and an AdmireMe.VIP page.

Finished working around 8:30, had a load of washing & life admin to sort. But instead opted to eat sweets, do hair and face masks and binge watch Party Island: Summer in Zante. pic.twitter.com/bI8nCH7C8v — Louise (@LouisePagePR) January 17, 2022

Was the Channel 4 star on Love Island?

Yes, Tom was on the ITV2 dating show in 2016, during Season 2. He entered the villa on day one and remained coupled up to Sophie Gradon during his time in there, but was dumped on Day 33 (just before the final).

The couple dated when they returned to the UK but split months later, in November of the same year. Tom later said that he had gone onto the show completely blindfolded, and wouldn’t change anything.

Tom added:

When I went on Love Island I had never seen a single episode before in my life, so I was walking in blindfolded. Great experience, don’t get me wrong. I probably wouldn’t change anything because it was my first ever experience with television and, in my opinion, I had a thoroughly good time.

Tom has also spoken out about Sophie’s death since the show, who committed suicide and was found dead on June 20th 2018. He revealed that he does not believe the suicide was linked to the programme.

He told Metro:

With what happened since with Sophie, absolute tragedy, and it has changed my life forever massively. I don’t think that was an actual impact through Love Island. I think that was other causes. Because me and her family still talk quite often. I do think that was nothing to do with Love Island.

What else was that Welsh tom on from party island summer zante it’s bugging me 😩 — BLOWERS (@Lblowers1) January 3, 2022

MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE: Meet Whitney Thore’s trainer Jessica Powell

Where is Tom Powell now?

Tom is thought to be dating Married At First Sight Australia‘s Tamara Joy, as reported by The Mirror in July 2021. However, they later split in August last year, but recent 2022 reports now say they are together.

She has reportedly moved from the Gold Coast to the UK to be with Tom, according to Heat World. It looks like Tom’s main base is no longer at the Party Island, as he has an Instagram highlight called ‘Zante 2020’.

He recently spent Christmas with his mum and dog, which suggests he may be close to his family.

WATCH PARTY ISLAND: SUMMER IN ZANTE ON ALL 4 NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK