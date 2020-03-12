Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Undateables kicked off from Wednesday, March 11th with series 11 on Channel 4.

The heart-warming show sees contestants with disabilities who are struggling with dating other people in real life.

That’s where Undateables comes as the award-winning programme helps those people to feel more confident about themselves and have a better chance to find a partner.

But, who is the show’s matchmaker Lydia Jones? Let’s get to know her more, including her career!

Who is Lydia Jones?

Lydia is the matchmaker on the Channel 4 series.

In fact, she is a chaperone for the dating agency Stars in the Sky which works with The Undateables.

Lydia helps people with disabilities and learning difficulties to find a suitable partner. She is basically the connection between the two people going on a date.

Lydia Jones: Matchmaking role

As a chaperon, Lydia makes sure that people with learning disabilities reach their date safely. In the series, she meets each contestant individually to learn more about them and what their ideal date would look like.

Plus, Lydia makes sure they feel happy about meeting someone new after all.

Speaking more about her role as a matchmaker, Lydia previously told BBC: “Quite often, people with learning disabilities are forced into sharing relationships with people who they don’t have a choice about being with.

“Their peers are the ones they meet at a day service or in supported living accommodation.”

Lydia Jones: Dating agency

As mentioned above, Lydia works for Stars in the Sky – a dating agency that organises dates for people with disabilities.

The company was founded in 2005 and has matched over 5,000 singletons so far which also includes 7 marriages.

Stars in the Sky also had its own Channel 4 documentary called Truly, Madly, Deeply and has won several awards for the work they do.

You can find more information about the charity from their website.

