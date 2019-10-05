Who knew Gogglebox's Tom was a professional dancer? Crew and style explored!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4’s Gogglebox is always full of surprises. And series 14 is no different with both Stephen and Daniel and Ellie and Izzi carrying out their beauty regimes in front of the telly during episode 4.

Episode 4 of the series, which aired on October 4th 2019, saw the nation’s favourite families express their views on the week’s TV – and they’re not afraid to speak their minds!

The Malone’s family dog, Dave, made a dive for some treats during the show but that wasn’t the only surprise in the Malone household. As it turns out Gogglebox has a professional dancer in its ranks!

Meet Gogglebox’s professional dancer – Tom!

While watching Channel 4’s The Circle, the Malone family gave Richard Madeley’s dance challenge a whirl.

While Tom Jr and anyone watching the show probably cringed while the Malone parents gave both twerking and the robot a go, Tom Jr casually revealed that he’s actually a professional dancer.

Tom said: “How did I make it as a dancer with you two as parents?”

Which dance group is Tom a part of?

Tom Malone is a member of London-based dance troupe, Soul Mavericks.

The dance crew was established in 2005 and they describe themselves on Twitter as “the UK’s Leading Bboy Crew”.

Soul Mavericks are also the first street dance crew ever to appear in an opera at The Royal Opera House.

Soul Mavericks on Instagram

The UK dance crew has around 12,000 followers on Instagram. They often take to social media to share their travels across the world from Prague to Berlin and more. Follow the group on Instagram @soul_mavericks.

Soul Mavericks’ Insta also features some of their career highlights as a group including performing at The Royal Albert Hall.

You can see some of the members in action via YouTube here.

WATCH GOGGLEBOX SERIES 14 ON FRIDAY NIGHTS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

