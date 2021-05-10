Home » Channel 4, News, What's On?

Who narrates A New Life in the Sun? Get to know the voice actress behind the Channel 4 show!

May 10, 2021
Helen Williams

Who narrates A New Life in the Sun? The show, and its spin-off series A New Life in the Sun: Where Are They Now?, has viewers dreaming of sunnier skies. But who is the woman voicing the programme?

Let’s get to know the female voice actress behind the Channel 4 show. She has appeared in many TV series and has narrated A New Life in the Sun since its emergence in 2016.

Screenshot: A New Life in the Sun Series 6 Episode 2 – Channel 4

Who narrates A New Life in the Sun

Beverly Rudd is the narrator of Channel 4’s A New Life in the Sun.

Beverly has voiced over the show since 2016 to the present day. She also narrates the show’s spin-off series which launched in 2019.

Her job is to tell the tales of the expats who take part in the show. All of the show’s cast members are looking to start afresh in a new country.

Screenshot: A New Life in the Sun Series 6 Episode 2 – Channel 4

Beverly Rudd: Career

Beverly Rudd is a LAMDA trained actress. The first TV roles Beverly landed were on No Angels, Service and Octavia in 2006 and 2008.

She later landed the role of Tina in BBC sitcom Massive. In the 2007 role, she acted alongside Ralf Little, Carl Rice, Johnny Vegas and more.

In 2011, Beverly joined the cast of Trollied where she played Lisa until 2018.

She’s also played guest roles in Coronation Street and Shameless during her career.

In 2009, Beverly won a RTS North West Award for Best Performance in a Comedy for her role in Massive.

Is Beverly on social media?

Yes, Beverly Rudd fans can find the actress on Twitter @BevRudd.

She has over 4,000 followers on Twitter. It doesn’t look like Beverly has an Instagram account.

Beverly is signed to SM Voices. She writes in her Twitter bio: “Actor currently in Brief Encounter at the Empire Cinema London, Trollied Sky 1 and the voice of a New Life In The Sun“.

Her Twitter bio may be a little outdated, but if viewers don’t recognise Beverly through her TV roles, they may have seen her on-stage as she’s also played a lot of theatre roles and appeared in Brief Encounter, The Lying Kind, The Hole Story and more.

Helen Williams
