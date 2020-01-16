Olivia is a fan of all things writing and reality TV with 90 Day Fiance and RuPaul's Drag Race her firm favourites. She’s the proud owner of three pet bunnies and lifestyle blog Dungarees & Donuts and can be found getting tattooed, eating pizza or fangirling over Louis Theroux in her spare time.

The Great British Bake Off has been on our screens since 2010, originally presented by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins on BBC 1.

In 2017 the show moved to Channel 4, bringing along two new hosts in Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

After three successful years on the show, Sandi Toksvig announced she would be leaving The Great British Bake Off. Sandi told Channel 4 that she was leaving the show to focus on other work commitments such as The Write-Offs.

With Sandi leaving the show, who is likely to take her place? Here are five candidates we would love to see make the cut.

Who will replace Sandi on Great British Bake Off: Nadiya Hussian?

According to the bookies, Nadiya is currently at the top of the board for replacing Sandi.

The winner of the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off who has since been thrown into the spotlight, becoming an author, tv personality and a hosting a bunch of her own TV shows.

Being a winner of The Great British Bake Off herself may give her the upper hand as she can share her experiences with the bakers in the tent.

Rylan Neal-Clarke

Rylan rose to fame after coming fifth in The X Factor back in 2010 and has since enjoyed huge success on a number of shows. He has presented Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, This Morning, The Xtra Factor and in 2019 revived Supermarket Sweep on ITV2.

Towards the end of 2019, he also hosted Buy It Now for Christmas, where his bubbly personality shined through. Most recently Rylan has been signed to host a new series of Ready Steady Cook starting later in 2020.

With all of these successes under his belt, will channel 4 decide to go with Rylan?

Richard Ayoade

Since it was announced that Sandi would be leaving the tent, viewers of The Great British Bake Off have taken to Twitter to shout about how Richard Ayoade should replace Sandi.

With Noel and Richard going back many years, the duo has always complimented each other well. With their similar styles of comedy being aired on shows such as The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and The IT Crowd.

Richard Ayoade to replace Sandi Toksvig pic.twitter.com/BuM8u9FqPN — jim & the planet eater (@victoriadowding) January 16, 2020

Anna Richardson

Anna Richardson is no stranger to TV and has presented a number of programmes on Channel 4 including Supershoppers, Secret Eaters and Naked Attraction. She always works well with other people and she has a calming nature about her, which is likely to be something the bakers will need.

Since 2014, Anna has been in a relationship with former Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins.

Maybe she will encourage Anna into taking the step of becoming presenter in the next series of Great British Bake Off.

Mary Berry

This one is more of a pipe dream than anything, fans were heartbroken after Mary Berry announced she would not be following Paul Hollywood to Channel 4.

Although the baking superstar was replaced with Prue Leath, is it possible she could work alongside Noel Fielding and give fans of the show what they want?