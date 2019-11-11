University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Celebrity Hunted returned in 2019 for its annual Stand Up to Cancer special.

This year, there was the most diverse range of celebs taking part ever. From Stanley Johnson (Prime Minister Boris’ dad) to TOWIE star Lydia Bright, there was a real mixed bag!

By the final episode (Sunday, November 10th), four celebrities remained at large with the Hunters close on their tails. They were chefs Aldo Zilli and Jean-Christophe Novelli and former rugby stars, Martin Offiah and Gavin Henson.

But, who were the winners of Celebrity Hunted 2019?

This year’s winners were the Aldo, Jean-Christophe and Gavin.

Aldo Zilli is a 63-year-old chef from Italy, who moved to England when he was 20 to pursue a culinary career. Aldo has become one of the most recognisable celebrity chefs, as over the past four decades in the industry, he has appeared on TV, radio and has written ten books.

Jean-Christophe Novelli is a 58-year-old French chef, who over the years has acquired multiple Michelin stars and AA Rosettes for his cookery. Jean-Christophe Novelli also opened The Novelli Academy in 2005, a cookery school based in his house in Hertfordshire.

Celebrity Hunted is not the first time Aldo and Jean-Christophe have appeared together on TV, as they also performed together in Celebrity X Factor back in 2006.

What happened in the final episode?

The nail-biting final episode saw the final three days of the Hunt.

But in the end, Aldo, Jean-Christophe and Gavin Henson made it to the evacuation point. But Gavin’s Hunted partner Martin did not make it to the helicopter in time. So, the team was not successful.

Aldo and Jean-Christophe were reunited following Jean-Christophe’s escape from hospital. He was attending a hospital appointment with his son, who has cancer, risking detection to show up.

Fans were impressed as these three narrowly avoided capture, as the Hunters seemed more quick to catch than ever before.

What did they say about winning?

In the final episode, Aldo said: “Winning this is probably the most important thing I’ve past twenty years. This is a great cause, I feel proud of myself.”

Gavin Henson added that it was the “hardest thing” he’s ever done.

The successful three have continued to fundraise since winning the show and were definitely deserving winners.

Thank you to everyone who helped @jc_novelli and myself to beat @hunted_hq and congrats to @gavinhenson82 – we did it!!! 🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️Please continue to support and donate to @SU2CUK pic.twitter.com/PdttKhtIpv — ALDO ZILLI (@AldoZilli) November 10, 2019

