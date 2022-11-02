









In real life, Rishi Sunak was announced as the UK’s new Prime Minister on October 25. While Britain has been through some changes in parliament in 2022, a brand new Channel 4 show hit screens and the country has also chosen its “alternative Prime Minister”.

Natalie India Balmain, Holly Morgan, and Kelly Given all made it to the Make Me Prime Minister final on Tuesday, November 1. So, let’s take a look at who won Make Me Prime Minister in the all-female finale…

Make Me Prime Minister’s final

Kicking off on September 27, 2022, Make Me Prime Minister saw 12 contestants battle to make it to the final.

Judged each week by Alistair Campbell and Sayeeda Warsi, the candidates were whittled down to just three and the hour-long finale aired on November 1.

Two former UK Prime Ministers appeared on the Channel 4 show’s final – Tony Blair and David Cameron.

Who won Make Me Prime Minister?

During the Make Me Prime Minister final, the candidates had to create a campaign and make a speech at their own political rallies.

Alistair and Sayeeda had been judging the show but the final decision of the series was left up to the general public to make.

They had to choose between Leicester-born Holly, 29, Natalie who hails from Manchester, 36, and Edinburgh’s Kelly, 25.

November 1’s episode saw Natalie India Balmain crowned as the UK’s “alternative Prime Minister”.

Who is Natalie on Make Me Prime Minister?

Thirty-six-year-old Natalie Balmain is officially the UK’s “alternative Prime Minister” after winning Make Me Prime Minister in 2022.

She hails from Manchester and works as a Medical Communications Director.

Going into the Channel 4 show, Natalie described herself as being “caring, different, and compassionate”.

She didn’t have any experience working in the political field but said: “I have a lot of experience working in the public sector, in the NHS, and with youth charities.”

Natalie can be found on Twitter at @realmissbalmain and on Instagram at @missbalmain with over 5K followers.

Prior to heading into the show’s final, Natalie wrote on Instagram: “No matter what happens, I came here and I gave it my all.”

