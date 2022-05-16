











The gruelling competition has officially come to an end for its 2022 run. In one of the most difficult seasons ever, the crew hit up a sweaty desert in Jordan. And when the final came to fruition, there were just two ladies left.

Starting with ten male and ten female recruits, SAS: Who Dares Wins came down to its final two on May 15th, after four women contestants reached the last episode. After some tension, chief instructor Rudy Reyes announced their names.

The last two standing were Paige and Shylla, who went on to pass the selection course deep in the Jordanian desert. Following the announcement, Rudy revealed that they both “could fall in with us on operation and win the day”.

So, which of them took home the crown? How did they react to the news? We’ve got the scoop on who the umpire of the season was, where the winner is now and just how the finalists reflected on the one-of-a-kind experience.

SAS: Who Dares Wins. Picture: Channel 4, Gail Davidson PR

Who won SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022?

Both Paige, 28, and Shylla, 33, won SAS: Who Dares Wins for its 2022 run. They were the two recruits to pass the selection course by the end of series 7, but it didn’t come without some extreme challenges.

Shylla was voted the least trustworthy by her fellow recruits, while Paige’s worst moment was when she was on the sand dunes and kept falling back each time. However, they persevered and were joint winners of the series!

After their win, Paige said she would do it over and over again, and Shylla encouraged other women to apply. She said:

I believe we ultimately got further than the men because women have a deeper resilience. For me, for every task or day, I just kept taking each step one at a time and didn’t stop.

Where is the SAS winner today?

Paige has been focusing on her children, a daughter and son, after her win. She also joined fellow winner Shylla, and the other two ladies who reached the final – Claire and Cat – on Good Morning Britain for an interview.

On April 23rd, Paige hiked to Scotland and ascended Ben Nevis, which was expected to take three days and then hours, covering 235 miles before even reaching Nevis! It was all in aid of Man Health, a charity supporting male mental health.

She also hosted an event in May with Women Warriors, a course designed for physically fit women. Shylla, on the other hand, continues to play football for Maidenhead United Women FC and is currently learning to skate.

Shylla is on a fitness journey, and has a dedicated Instagram page focusing on her health (@shy_isthenics) where she is seen regularly hitting the gym and lifting weights!

The Channel 4 show’s umpire

Although the SAS: Who Dares Wins umpire hasn’t disclosed his identity, several viewers have cast their votes on who is behind the mask. Commentator Alan McInally has a public vote, as well as Roy Keane and Kincade from the movie Skyfall.

The man, who can’t be identified on camera for security reasons, refers to himself as ‘The Umpire’ and introduces himself to each recruit. Cameras only show his back, head, and bottom half of his face, but his voice is heard.

Actor Billy Connolly is also another guess by those watching, but there have been no confirmations. Many fans have been confused over the last few seasons as to why some of the umpire’s face is shown, despite security reasons.

